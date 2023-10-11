R.I. film producer found guilty in $100,000 scam to remake ‘Tales from the Crypt’

Film producer John Santilli, 49, of East Greenwich, was found guilty earlier this month in Providence County Superior Court of defrauding a British investor of $100,000 in a scheme centered on creating a reboot of “Tales from the Crypt” that never came to fruition. After a two-day jury trial before Superior Court Justice Luis M. Matos, a jury found Santilli guilty of one count of obtaining money under false pretenses.

PROVIDENCE — The comic anthology series “Tales from the Crypt” on HBO had all the horrific elements 1990s viewers wanted lurking in the cavity of Culver City: a padded white-walled insane asylum, a dark dungeon, and a constant and creepy background of graveyard tombstones. Decades later, the producers can now add a very Rhode Island investment scam to their list of crazy and scary features.

In 2018, Santilli lied to the British investor — who was not named by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office — about landing an agreement with Harvey Weinstein’s production company. The investor entered into a contract with Santilli and his company, Aloris Entertainment LLC, that required the investor to finance Santilli’s remake of the HBO series “Tales from the Crypt” for $350,000.

The British investor wired Santilli approximately $100,000 in seed-funding in 2018. Time passed without updates about the show’s progress, so the investor reached out to friends in the film industry — and discovered the project was fraudulent.

Santilli is no stranger to the film industry. In 2013, he was the executive producer of “The English Teacher,” which starred Julianne Moore and Greg Kinnear. Rhode Islanders might be most familiar a film he co-produced, “Vault,” about a group of small-time criminals who attempted to pull off the biggest heist in American history by stealing $30 million from the mafia in Providence in 1975. (If you want the real story, read “The Last Good Heist” by WPRI-12 reporter Tim Whiteand former Providence Journal reporters Randall Richard and Wayne Worcester.)

In 2020, as Santilli was releasing a real production — “Bill & Ted Face the Music” starring Keanu Reeves — the British investor’s attorney was tipping off Rhode Island State Police, claiming her client was defrauded in a movie production deal gone wrong.

Investigators reviewed copies of Santilli’s bank records, which showed that shortly after the investor’s money was deposited, Santilli transferred a portion of the funds from his business account to his personal banking accounts. Bank records also showed that Santilli withdrew money from his business accounts at Twin River Casino, Foxwoods Casino, and Mohegan Sun Casino on “several different occasions” between April 2018 and September 2018.

Investigators could not find any expenditures related to the production of a movie, according to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office.

“This case is a compelling example of something that Rhode Islanders deal with every day,” said Neronha in a statement. “Whether it’s swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an overseas investor, or a simple email solicitation to an unsuspecting victim, scammers are always finding new, increasingly sophisticated ways to steal from hard-working folks.”

Santilli was arrested on June 17, 2020, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

It’s not the first time Santilli has faced charges about scamming investors.

In October 2022, Santilli pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, admitting he defrauded investors out of more than $4.2 million in connection with the “Magic Mike Live” stage show in Las Vegas. In that case, Santilli also misappropriated a significant portion of his victims’ investments, according to the Justice Department, which included withdrawing more than $1 million in casinos across the US.

According to his plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Santilli was ordered to pay restitution to his victims. He has not yet been sentenced by a California judge in this case, but he could face a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.

Santilli’s longtime lawyer, Michael J. Lepizzera Jr., could not be immediately reached for comment.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.