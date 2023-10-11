R.I. life sciences agency inches closer to becoming reality

The agency, which will be known as the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub, or RILSH, will be tasked with acting as the central entity and coordinating organization of life science initiatives on behalf of the state, potentially investing in Rhode Island-based companies, and promoting economic growth and workforce development. Creating and including funding for the hub was one of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s key priorities during the 2023 legislative session.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee is expected to appoint a chairperson to begin building a quasi-public corporate body and agency for the life sciences during a press conference on Friday morning.

In June, lawmakers directed $45 million to the life sciences, which includes creating this new hub. But without McKee nominating a chairperson, some local health care leaders told the Globe that none of the other work can actually begin.

“The first step is the governor has to nominate a chair. Until the chair is nominated, nothing can happen,” said John Fernandez, the CEO of Lifespan Corp., in an exclusive interview with the Globe last week. “We have been pushing... Nominate a chair so we can get working, drafting plans, how to set up a company, and hire a CEO. [The CEO] is the most important piece of that organization... It’s your chief salesperson.”

John Fernandez, president and CEO of Lifespan Corp., speaks during the 2023 Fall Economic Outlook Luncheon hosted by the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 26, 2023. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

At the same time, some biomedical companies that political leaders want to bring into Rhode Island are ready to move.

“I’ve had companies call me up, and say, ‘Hey, John, who do I talk to about moving part of my company down here?’ But, we don’t have a person,” said Fernandez, who said he has privately spoken to McKee, Shekarchi, and “anyone else who will listen” to push to quickly nominate a chairperson.

Care New England CEO and President Dr. Michael Wagner could also serve on the board of the eventual agency. Company spokeswoman Raina Smith told the Globe that the health system has been “in communication” with governmental leaders who “have been instrumental in securing critical funding for our hospitals in the past, and expressed our enthusiasm for the life sciences hub that is in the best interest of our community.”

“The hub will serve as an economic catalyst that will generate crucial jobs for our region and attract expert talent from across the nation,” said Wagner. “We continue to partner in good faith with our colleagues as well as the state to help move this crucial work ahead and anticipate that we will learn of the next steps in the near future.”

At Shekarchi’s request, the Rhode Island Foundation released a market assessment in October 2022 that examined what it would take to jumpstart an industry that is projected to have a valuation exceeding $1 trillion worldwide by 2030.

Creating a quasi-public agency focused on life sciences “is investment for the long-term,” former Rhode Island Foundation president and CEO Neil Steinberg told the Globe in a recent interview. “Years from now, we’ll see the fruits of those dollars. But we need to take it to the next level now.”

The state’s neighbors to the north — Boston, Cambridge, Worcester, and even Manchester, N.H. — have built out the infrastructure to create life science hubs through workforce development programs, collaborations between competing academic institutions, and buy-in from local hospital groups.

Advertisement

The legislation requires the eventual agency to be made up of an 11 person board of directors, which will include the presidents of Rhode Island College, the University of Rhode Island, Brown University, and Lifespan Corp. (or their designees). Other board members would include a senior executive of Amgen, a public accountant, a president or senior executive of a Rhode Island-based life science company, and a dean of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, among others.

Shekarchi said the other board members would be up to McKee, but said he “would hope [McKee] would consult with the chair.”

“Growing Rhode Island’s life sciences sector is a top priority for both the McKee administration and the General Assembly,” said McKee spokesman Matthew Sheaff. “Our office is actively working on vetting qualified candidates to serve on this board.”

The chair will also have to be confirmed by the state senate, according to the legislation. The General Assembly won’t return to session until January.

“We’ve been waiting 20 years. Let’s stop waiting. We’ve got the approval,” said Fernandez. “And $45 million is not nothing.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.