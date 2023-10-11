Salem police say attempted kidnapping near school was a false alarm

Video was attained by police, and the driver and passengers of the vehicle were identified. That led police to conclude that there was no ongoing threat to the community, Miller said.

On Oct. 6th, Salem police received reports that the driver of a minivan had attempted to lure three children into their vehicle in the Witchcraft Heights neighborhood, Miller said.

An alleged attempted kidnapping near an elementary school in Salem last week has been found to be a false alarm, according to a statement released Wednesday by Salem Police Chief Lucas J. Miller

Advertisement

The identity of the driver was not released for their safety, but it was determined that the children in the vehicle knew the children who were approached, Miller said.

The driver addressed the children because children in their car knew the other children, the statement said.

Salem police presented the evidence to the Essex district attorney’s office, and it was determined that no charges were appropriate.

“The families of the children who were approached have been briefed on the details and they are also in agreement as to our decision. I am grateful for your confidence in us and for the vigilance and cooperation of those who made the original report and those who assisted us along the way,” said Miller in a statement.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.