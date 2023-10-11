Signal issue causes delays at South Station on Wednesday

Signal issues caused delays of 20 to 30 minutes for several commuter rail trains at South Station on Wednesday, the MBTA said.
Providence Line Train 809, Providence Line Train 814, Franklin Line Train 709, Franklin Line Train 710, Worcester Line Train 514, and Worcester Line Train 515 were affected by the signal issue.
At 9:25 a.m., the MBTA posted on social media that train 809 was delayed out of South Station. The MBTA later said that the train was 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule between Providence, R.I., and Wickford Junction in North Kingstown, R.I.
Train 709, scheduled to leave at 9:35 a.m., departed around 9:53 a.m., another post said.
Train 814 was five to 15 minutes behind schedule and train 710 was delayed five to 10 minutes, officials said.
On the Worcester line, train 514 and 515 were both delayed five to 15 minutes.
