Shooting victim found buried in shallow grave in Burlington

Two men were walking through a wooded area off Muller Road in Burlington on May 22, 1975, when they saw something unusual on the ground.

This medallion was found with the unidentified remains of man who was buried in a shallow grave in Burlington in 1975.

The men took a closer look. It appeared to be some kind of bone protruding from the earth. The men reported their discovery to the police, and when officers arrived they began to dig around the bone. When they found a set of dentures, they realized the remains were human.

The victim buried in the shallow grave was a white man with a slight build and long brown hair. He had been shot in the head. His body was badly decomposed, but the makeshift grave held two crucial clues: The man was wearing a heavy-duty leather belt with a distinctive buckle and a distinctive necklace — a thin metal chain attached to an orange metal medallion impressed with the thespian masks of comedy and tragedy.

The dentures were another important clue. The victim was relatively young, between 25 and 35 years old, and had several gold fillings and professional extractions.

He was wearing an Army fatigue field jacket, a pale blue sweater-like shirt, Levi jeans, black socks, and canvas sneakers. The label on the jacket said size “regular small.”

This extensive dental work — as well as the jacket and black socks — led investigators to believe that the man may have served in the military or was associated with law enforcement, according to the case listing on the Doe Network website.

The unidentified man found in a shallow grave in Burlington had been wearing canvas sneakers and this belt buckle. National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

The body is listed on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System website, a database for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed people. It’s also listed on the Doe Network, a volunteer organization that works with law enforcement to connect missing persons and cold cases.

The case listing on the Doe Network website states that the area where the man’s body was found was known as a “lover’s lane,” a secluded area where people went to engage in sexual activity.

“The burial site wasn’t very far from the road. It was probably within view of passing traffic. There were, and still are, some houses nearby. The rest of the area at that time would have been wooded and isolated. There are a lot of industrial parks nearby now. It’s within a mile of Route 95 (what was then only Route 128) and Route 3,” the listing states. “The best clues available to identify the victim are the distinctive belt buckle and the very unique medallion, suggestive of association with a motorcycle gang. At that time, there were reports of motorcycle gangs in town. There were a couple of houses where four or five of them lived.”

Authorities believed the body had been buried for at least six months before it was discovered.

This label was found on the unidentified body that was discovered in Burlington in 1975. National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

“Man’s body found in shallow grave in Burlington” read the headline in the Lowell Sun on May 23, 1975, the day after the body was found. But as time went on, the case faded into the background and didn’t receive much media attention.

In a 1994 interview with the Globe, Burlington Police Inspector Gerald Crocker lamented that investigators had never been able to identify the victim, much less the shooter.

“As far as getting away with it — he has so far,” Crocker told the Globe. “We were never, never able to identify the body, and we never had a suspect on it.”

But today there is hope, as forensic genetic genealogy has emerged as a breakthrough method of identifying murder victims. In March, authorities named a 28-year-old woman who was found shot to death in Granby in 1978, while in October the FBI announced they had identified the so-called Lady of the Dunes. a woman whose mutilated body was found in Provincetown in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry, a Tennessee native, wife, and mother.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office has made cold cases a priority in recent years. In 2018, investigators announced that improved DNA testing measures had identified the killer of Jane Sanders Britton, a Harvard University graduate student who was bludgeoned to death in her Cambridge apartment in January 1969, as Michael Sumpter, a serial rapist and killer who died in 2001 and has since been linked to the murders of two other women he didn’t know.

It was the oldest cold case the office had solved, and the success prompted District Attorney Marian Ryan to create a specified cold case unit.

Investigators said previous DNA testing had pointed to Sumpter, but it wasn’t conclusive. This time, investigators used improved technology to obtain a more detailed genetic profile from the evidence collected from Britton’s body, which matched Sumpter’s DNA profile in a law enforcement database.

Burlington police say they are working with the Middlesex district attorney office’s cold case unit and may soon make an announcement about a new development in the case.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212 or the State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office at 781-897-6600.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.