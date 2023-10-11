Another weekend, another chance of storminess

The weather will trend sunnier for Thursday and Friday before we have to focus our attention on the next potential storm for the weekend. Temperatures the next couple of days will be fairly seasonable generally, in the 60s by day and 40s at night. Friday likely is cooler than tomorrow with highs only near 60. There has still not been a widespread frost in Southern New England and I don’t see anything on the horizon as of yet.

A large spinning storm system across Ontario and Quebec continues to provide a southwest flow of air across the Northeast. You can actually see the way the clouds are moving around the system on the satellite below. This has continued changeable sky conditions across the Northeast for the past couple of days and even brought a few showers at times.

The foliage continues to come on strong where the leaves have not been severely damaged from the wet weather this summer. Areas away from the coastline across Southern New England will see quite a bit of color evolving over the next week and eventually the changing-foliage line will drift closer to the coastline from mid-to-late October.

A rough prediction of the country's fall foliage around October 9th. SmokeyMountains.com

One of the weather elements that can hurt foliage is a fall nor’easter and we do have the potential for something like that later this weekend.

At this point the exact track and strength of this upcoming storm is as yet to be determined so details on when rain and wind may arrive are still sketchy. However, it looks like Saturday should be generally dry with an increase and thickening of the cloud cover, and if rain does arrive it would be late Saturday and or on Sunday.

Depending on the exact track of low pressure we could see somewhat significant rain and gusty winds. If the storm were to stay farther south, the likelihood of heavy downpours will decrease. Because of the cloud cover this weekend temperatures will be a bit below average, struggling towards 60 degrees. Some areas may stay in the 50s on Sunday if we do see all that rainfall.

The loop below shows the forecast storm according to the GFS/American Model. If this track materializes, we will experience clouds, cool weather, but not much rainfall. Other models have a more potent system.

The track of low pressure to our south will determine how much, if any, rainfall occurs over New England this weekend. WeatherBELL

Additionally the upper-level pattern may become what we call blocked, preventing the storm from exiting the area very quickly which can also cause the clouds and showers to linger into early next week. Taking a quick look at the second half of October, the current forecast is for average or cooler than average temperatures overall.

This doesn’t mean anything about what the winter would be like however and actually there are some data to support cooler Octobers leading to mild November and December combinations. Time will tell of course.

For the second half of October, the warmest weather compared to average across the lower 48 is forecast to be out west. NOAA



