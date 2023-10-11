As filing window opens for presidential candidates in New Hampshire, will Joe Biden appear as a voting option?

But the filing period is now a ticking clock for the head of the Democratic party to take — or, rather, not take — action that could snub New Hampshire.

At this point, state party leaders say it seems unlikely, given the state’s ongoing feud with the national party over whether it will hold the first-in-the nation primary. New Hampshire maintains it must go first, while the Democratic National Committee is committed to give more diverse voices a say earlier in the nominating process, as directed by Biden.

WASHINGTON— The presidential candidate filing period in New Hampshire opens up on Wednesday, and with it, a pressing question for President Biden: Will he appear on the ballot for the Democratic primary in 2024?

The Biden campaign did not respond when the Globe asked whether he would file to be on the ballot by the Oct. 27 deadline. The silence is striking, as other presidential hopefuls —including Marianne Williamson, a fringe candidate who is challenging Biden as a Democrat — make campaign plans to visit the state in the coming weeks to file.

“Pressure’s on,” said Harrell Kirstein, a Democratic political operative with experience in New Hampshire politics. Kirstein added he’s still optimistic that a solution that allows Biden to appear on the ballot will emerge.

If Biden doesn’t appear on the ballot, Kirstein said, that amounts to punishing the voters, like those newly eligible to cast a ballot, rather than any of the party or election apparatus.

“It’s difficult to understand why the DNC would want to punish New Hampshire voters by making it more difficult for them to vote to reelect the president, because functionally they don’t have any control over the date of the New Hampshire primary,” Kirstein said.

The DNC, which works in lockstep with the Biden campaign, also did not respond to a request for comment on the ongoing situation.

This all comes just days after the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, which handles nominating process business for the DNC, voted that New Hampshire is noncompliant with its primary calendar.

The state still has time to make adjustments to its primary plan that would bring it into compliance. But if it doesn’t, it could face consequences including stripping the state of half its delegates to the national convention.

“Our sanctions are pretty weak,” said Elaine Kamarck, a member of the committee, at the Friday meeting as she reviewed how sanctions have worked in the past. “We don’t sit the delegates. Big deal. New Hampshire never cared very much about seating its twenty some delegates, they cared about their first-in-the-nation primary. … What is the ultimate sanction? The ultimate sanction is that the presidential candidates don’t go there. In other words, if you have a primary and nobody goes, you might as well not have a primary.”

New Hampshire Democrats did not appear to be holding their breath for the Biden campaign to officially engage in their primary.

“We believe the president’s name will not be on the ballot,” state party chair Ray Buckley told the DNC Rules and Bylaws committee.

In an interview with the Globe, Buckley said Democrats in the state are still eager to support the Democratic ticket.

“We think it’s important, the voters think it’s important,” Buckley told the Globe. “The Democrats of New Hampshire are very excited about supporting President Biden and Vice President Harris, and they voluntarily said that they would write his name in if it wouldn’t appear.”

And Democrats are also looking for Biden to avoid an embarrassing loss early in his bid for reelection effort. There are, at minimum, conversations happening about a write-in effort led by party leaders to ensure Biden receives support. One of the people involved is Kathy Sullivan, a former chair of the state party and former DNC member.

“[We’re] at the point now where we’re starting to say, OK, if we go ahead with this … what resources do we need? What do we need to plan? What do we need to do? What kind of filings would have to be made? What kind of strategy do we need have? How would we go about this? What do we call ourselves?” Sullivan told the Globe. “All of these sort of basic things you need to get in place to have any sort of campaign, particularly when it’s a write-in campaign … without having the candidate behind us.”

Write-in campaigns are a notoriously heavy lift, especially given the amount of voter education that needs to go into them.

Additionally, the state party is unable to endorse in a primary, but, Buckley said, it wouldn’t need to. “There are some extraordinary activists in the state of New Hampshire that are more than willing to pick up the mantel and organize this effort,” Buckley said.

Democrats have also pointed out that setting the primary date is out of their hands. New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan, a Republican, has not announced a primary date yet, but his office said he plans to “later this fall.”

In the meantime, other states are locking in their primary plans, including Iowa which now has a process in compliance with the DNC. Both Iowa and New Hampshire caught heat from Democrats for the lack of diversity in their electorates as the party has reassessed who should get the earlier, outsized say in the nominating process. Since 2020, Democrats have sought to elevate voters of color, especially Black voters, since they make up such a critical base of the party.

But New Hampshire Democrats insist that they can’t change their position on the calendar because of a state law that says it must be first to hold a primary.

“No state’s hands are tied,” said Mo Elleithee, a member of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee, on Friday. “We are seeing that time and time again. Because the state doesn’t choose the process by which we nominate our candidates, the party does.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.