RFK Jr.’s party switch highlights pivotal role independent candidates could play in 2024 presidential campaign

But RFK Jr. surely knew something else. In modern political history, the way to have an outsized impact on who gets elected president is to run as an independent or third-party candidate, siphoning votes away from one candidate or the other.

The last time a sitting president failed to win a reelection primary was Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1968. RFK Jr.’s own father was among the candidates taking on LBJ in the primary before the president shocked the nation by bowing out of the race.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his Democratic bid for president last April in Boston , he had to know it was unlikely to succeed.

Advertisement

With the margins of victory so slim in today’s polarized America, such candidates have had a direct impact on who won the presidential elections in 1992, 2000, and 2016, analysts have noted.

Kennedy’s announcement Monday that he would drop his Democratic campaign and run instead as an independent highlights the role such bids could have in the 2024 race. Both major parties, according to RFK Jr., are nervous about what his independent candidacy might mean for them.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Democrats are frightened that I’m going to spoil the election for President Biden, and the Republicans are frightened that I’m going to spoil it for Trump,” Kennedy said Monday in Philadelphia, announcing his independent run. “The truth is, they’re both right. My intention is to spoil it for both of them.”

RFK Jr., an environmental lawyer known best in recent years for his antivaccine activism, is not alone going independent. Just a week ago former Harvard professor Cornel West dropped his Green Party campaign to run as an independent himself.

The moment does seem ripe for a third option if ever there was one. A NPR/PBS/Marist poll released last week found that 65 percent of voters would prefer Joe Biden not be president again, and 60 percent said the same of Donald Trump. Meanwhile, 17 percent of those polled said they were interested in voting for a third party or an independent candidate.

Advertisement

Indeed, the most significant third-party threat for 2024 is still in the works, a well-financed effort by No Labels, a dark money group self-described as centrist. The group’s stated goal is to have a presidential candidate and a vice presidential candidate from different parties on their ticket, ostensibly to underscore their bipartisan approach.

Democrats have been especially vocal in their opposition to No Labels, and they’ve also been concerned that West could pick off just enough disaffected liberals to swing certain states to Trump. After all, when Lexington resident Jill Stein ran as the Green Party nominee in 2016, an analysis found that her small base of support in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania may have taken enough votes away from Democrat Hillary Clinton to hand Trump the presidency.

As for No Labels, Democrats believe that if 2024 offers just two choices — Biden and Trump — that Biden will win. If there are other places for an anti-Trump vote to go, the chances of a Biden win shrink. They are working to convince No Labels not to launch a full-fledged campaign. So far, the upstart movement has not announced any candidates.

But which party benefits from Kennedy’s independent run? That’s tricky to figure out. The Kennedy name is synonymous with the Democratic Party. But his views — including skepticism about vaccines and Ukraine funding — are not. In fact, only one national party put out a memo on Monday listing 23 reasons not to vote for Kennedy: the Republicans.

Advertisement

“Make no mistake — a Democrat in Independent’s clothing is still a Democrat. RFK Jr. cannot hide from his record of endorsing Hillary, supporting the Green New Deal, fighting against the Keystone Pipeline, and praising AOC’s tax hikes — he is your typical elitist liberal and voters won’t be fooled,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Republicans have a reason to be worried. Even while running as a Democrat, Kennedy campaigned in New Hampshire at a major libertarian gathering, hired Republicans as campaign staffers, and spoke at former US Senator Scott Brown’s backyard barbecue. Furthermore, RFK Jr.’s often conspiratorial views align with some members of the MAGA base.

In late September, a University of New Hampshire survey of residents in New England’s only swing state found that Kennedy had 31 percent support in a Democratic primary among independents and Republicans willing to cross party lines to vote for him. That’s significantly more than the 7 percent of Democrats willing to vote for him.

Nationally, there’s evidence showing Kennedy drawing more support from Republicans than from Democrats. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week found Kennedy drawing 9 percent of self-identified Democrats, 13 percent of Republicans, and 24 percent of independents.

Advertisement

That’s obviously not enough support to win. But in swing states like Arizona and Georgia, where Biden won by 10,000 and 30,000 votes respectively, Kennedy, and other independent candidates, could be huge factors in the margins in 2024.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.