What to know about Steve Scalise, nominee for House speaker

Republicans narrowly nominated Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Wednesday as their choice to lead the House after the sudden and dramatic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.
By a vote of 113-99 during a closed-door party meeting, Scalise turned back a challenge by Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chair of the Judiciary Committee and a favorite of the hard right.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Scalise said afterward.
His candidacy will now go to the House floor, where chaos reigned the last time Republicans tried to elect a speaker and the divisions in the party could make for another raucous election.
Here’s what to know about Scalise:
- The elevation of Scalise, 58, who has been the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, is a vote of confidence for a man who has overcome great personal hardship to rise in the ranks of Republican leadership.
- In Congress since 2008, he was diagnosed with blood cancer over the summer and is now undergoing intense treatment, which has prompted him to wear a mask to vote on the House floor and attend news conferences.
- In 2017, during a practice for a congressional baseball game, an anti-Trump extremist shot and seriously wounded Scalise. He still walks with a limp.