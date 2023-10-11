Supreme Court signals support for a GOP-leaning district in South Carolina

Chief Justice John Roberts said a ruling for Black voters who challenged the district “would be breaking new ground in our voting rights jurisprudence.”

The court’s six conservative justices signaled skepticism with a lower court ruling that ordered South Carolina to redraw a coastal district that is held by Republican Representative Nancy Mace.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to preserve the Republican hold on a South Carolina congressional district against a claim that it treats Black voters unfairly. The outcome could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives.

When Mace first won election in 2020, she edged Democratic incumbent Representative Joe Cunningham by 1 percent, under 5,400 votes. In 2022, following redistricting driven by the 2020 census results, Mace won reelection by 14 percent. She is one of eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

With Republicans holding a thin margin in the US House, the loss or gain of one seat could alter the balance of power after the 2024 elections.

The Republican-led legislature’s 2022 redistricting moved 30,000 Black residents of Charleston out of Mace’s district. The state argued that partisan politics, not race, and a population boom in coastal areas explain the congressional map.

Biden highlights FTC rule that would block hidden fees

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday announced a proposed rule by the Federal Trade Commission to ban any hidden and bogus junk fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms, and utility bills.

Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The Democrat’s effort has led to a legislative push and a spate of initiatives aimed at helping consumers. Administration officials have said these additional costs can inflate prices and waste people’s time.

“These junk fees may not matter to the wealthy, but they sure matter to working folks in homes like the one I grew up in,” Biden said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden.

The president added that junk fees also make it “harder for honest businesses who are trying to do the right thing.” He noted that the crackdown is part of a broader effort that has included cooperation between the government and companies including Airbnb, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and SeatGeek.

The FTC proposal is being coupled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announcing that it will block large banks from charging junk fees to provide basic customer services such as checking account balances.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said research indicates that hidden fees can cause consumers to pay as much as 20 percent more than had they known the total cost upfront and comparison shopped.

The FTC estimates that consumers waste 50 million hours each year searching for the total price for tickets and lodging. The time saved in those two categories because of the rule would be equivalent to about $1 billion annually.

“The proposed rule would prohibit corporations from running up the bills with hidden and bogus fees, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said on a call with reporters. “Violators will be subject to civil penalties and be required to pay back Americans that they tricked.”

But some business groups are skeptical that people will realize savings.

Following the president’s speech on Wednesday, Bob Pinnegar, CEO of the National Apartment Association, suggested that the proposed FTC rule could increase the cost of rental housing.

“Policymakers must understand that layering additional regulations will heavily impact housing operations and harm the affordability and availability of rental housing, ultimately hurting the very individuals they seek to protect,” Pinnegar said.

Romney urges supporters to narrow GOP field

PARK CITY, Utah — Alarmed by the dominance of Donald Trump less than 100 days before the Iowa caucuses, Senator Mitt Romney. republican of Utah, urged an influential group of his onetime campaign donors to help narrow the GOP field to one viable challenger who can face off against the former president for the nomination.

Romney, one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump, addressed his longtime financial backers at a gathering in Park City less than a month after announcing that he will not run for reelection next year. Free from those constraints, he did not mince words when describing the dysfunction in his party just days after Representative Kevin McCarthy of California was ousted as House speaker by a faction of far-right Republicans led by Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Trump acolyte.

“I think our party has multiple personality disorder, and I think the Democratic Party does as well,” the 2012 Republican presidential nominee said Tuesday during a fireside chat with his former running mate, Paul D. Ryan. “We don’t know what we are or what we stand for within our party.”

The policy gathering, known as the E2 Summit — so named for “experts and enthusiasts” — was launched by Romney a decade ago, before he became a US senator, and has been helmed by Ryan since 2019.

In a wide-ranging discussion that touched on what the US role should be in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, as well as the threats to the United States posed by China, Russia, and Iran, both Romney and Ryan expressed concern about the GOP’s ability to grapple with those complex issues.

Romney said he told Ryan that he had no clear answer when Ryan asked him what the conservative movement would look like after Trump. Ryan touched on his own concern that the party is now driven by “populism untethered to principles” and more frequently tethered to “the cult of Donald Trump’s personality.”

The former House speaker defined the Republican Party’s problem as such: “A guy, he’s 77 years old — and he’s got like 91 counts, and he’s got a shelf life. . . . Hopefully it’s February, but maybe it’s a little longer,” Ryan said, alluding to the dozens of criminal charges Trump faces in multiple trials next year.

Earlier in the day, the group heard from four of the contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination — Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Doug Burgum — in sessions that were closed to the press. Ryan on Tuesday night asked Romney to pinpoint how soon donors would have to coalesce around one candidate — essentially forcing lower-tier candidates from the race — to avoid the “train wreck coming” that would be Trump clinching the GOP nomination.

With Trump maintaining a wide lead in polls of the GOP race, Romney acknowledged that a “train wreck is the most likely scenario, but not necessary.”

Speaking as a former presidential nominee, Romney said it would be difficult for the candidates to bow out of the race even if they believed it was “in the best interest of the country.”

Narrowing the field, he argued, will hinge on the willingness of the donors who are financing them to say “it’s time to step aside.”

GOP lawmaker moves to oust Santos

A fellow New York Republican lawmaker said Wednesday that he will ask the House to expel scandal-plagued Representative George Santos, Republican of New York, a day after an indictment was unsealed showing Santos is facing additional federal charges for allegedly stealing the identities of family members and using donors’ credit cards to spend thousands of dollars.

Shortly after he was elected in 2022, Santos admitted to fabricating key parts of his biography. The new charges Tuesday came five months after the freshman lawmaker was charged with a host of other financial crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to the initial charges and publicly denied the new ones.

Representative Anthony D’Esposito, Republican of New York, who announced the expulsion plan, represents a district on Long Island near Santos’s district, which includes parts of Nassau and Queens counties. D’Esposito said several other Republican colleagues would co-sponsor the resolution.

“If they want to be judge, jury, [and executioner], so be it,” Santos said Wednesday as he rushed down the hallway where Republicans were meeting.

Washington Post







