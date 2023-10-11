Social Studies: Tracking the Fox News effect; a sad truth about Jan. 6; mindfulness in police

Zero-sum thinking is the belief that gains for one group generally come at the expense of other groups. It’s associated with populist positions such as redistribution of wealth and tight immigration restrictions. To better understand what inspires zero-sum thinking, economists surveyed thousands of Americans on their policy views and family backgrounds. They found that upward mobility and recent immigration in one’s family were associated with less zero-sum thinking, while oppression of one’s ancestors (e.g., slavery, internment) was associated with more zero-sum thinking. Areas with more historical immigration or oppression transmitted their cultures of zero-sum thinking to members of subsequent generations, even if they lived elsewhere. Early-life exposure to economic growth was associated with less zero-sum thinking.

Channels of influence

How extensively did the advent of Fox News reshape American politics? Economists measured that by taking advantage of the fact Fox News was assigned different channel numbers in different cable TV systems, and channels with lower numbers tend to get watched more. The researchers found that from 2005 through 2007, areas where Fox News’s channel number induced viewership got more conservative on a range of metrics. They had lower local government revenue and spending per capita, greater privatization of services, higher private-school enrollment, fewer Democrats running for local office, more Republicans winning local office, and higher voter support for fiscally conservative positions on tax referenda. Democrats in these areas campaigned more on fiscal issues and less on social spending. The authors estimate that 45 minutes of additional Fox News watching per household per month decreased local government revenue and spending by about $150 per capita per year.

A sad insurrection

Political scientists analyzed survey data from November 2020 and January 2021 and found that people who reported symptoms of depression and believed in conspiracy theories were significantly more likely to support the use of violence in response to an unfair election and to support storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, compared with people who believed in conspiracy theories but did not report symptoms of depression, even controlling for gender, age, race, education, household income, support for Donald Trump, and confidence in the 2020 election. The political scientists conclude that as much as two-fifths of the population “would exhibit substantially less support for political violence, by up to 15 or 17 percentage points, if they were not depressed.”

Minding the street

Researchers at the University of Chicago developed a new police training course, called Situational Decision-making (Sit-D), that helps officers overcome cognitive biases “such as catastrophizing” (i.e., assuming the worst about an object they see in a suspect’s hand), “personalizing (i.e., assuming someone is trying to antagonize them), or engaging in confirmation bias (i.e., focusing primarily on evidence that supports their assumptions).” The researchers then validated the course in a randomized controlled trial with the Chicago Police Department. Several months later, in an assessment involving hypothetical scenarios and simulator exercises, officers who had been assigned to the course considered a wider range of motivations for a person’s behavior, recalled more information that went against their initial assumptions, and adapted more as situations changed. Real-world performance data indicated a 23 percent reduction in use of force and discretionary arrests for charges such as disobeying a police officer or disorderly conduct, an 11 percent reduction in arrests of Black people (compared to no change for white people), no reduction in overall enforcement activity, and fewer days off for injury on duty.

Ripple effects

Based on surveys that were administered every week to the same set of young women in Flint, Mich., researchers found that the occurrence of a homicide within a quarter mile of a woman’s home significantly increased her odds of getting pregnant the following week. The reason didn’t appear to be an increased desire to get pregnant, decreased access to contraception, or a change in perceptions of a partner’s desires. Instead the women reported a decrease in contraceptive use, particularly birth control pills, and were more likely to say the change was “just because,” which suggests that a nearby homicide made them more impulsive.

