10 high school football games to watch and Nate Weitzer's picks for Week 6

Abington coach Jim Kelliher is sitting at 309 career wins in his 50th and final season coaching his alma mater. The Green Wave (4-1, 1-1) dropped their first South Shore Sullivan game to Norwell two weeks ago, and can get back in the mix for a league title by beating Rockland (5-0, 1-0) this Friday.

Foxborough coach Jack Martinelli is shooting for his 300th career win Friday, but it won’t come easy. Fourth-ranked King Philip (5-0) travel to the 14th-ranked Warriors (5-0) in a Hockomock crossover bout, and the 42nd-year-coach has a chance to become the seventh in state history to reach that milestone.

Other key league games this weekend between contenders include Bishop Feehan at Cardinal Spellman, Hull at Mashpee, Marshfield at Hingham, and some of the matchups listed below.

Week 6 primer

Peabody at Winthrop: The Tanners (5-0) have kept rolling on offense following the graduation of record-setting quarterback Shea Lynch and the Vikings (3-2) bring plenty of experience to the table. Pick: PEABODY.

Taunton at North Attleborough: Last week, Taunton (2-3) gave Franklin a scare, and Thursday night, they look to close the door on North Attleborough (3-2) in another Hockomock League road test. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH.

Billerica at Methuen: This is the premier matchup in the MVC II division with Billerica (5-0) coming off a physical win over Tewksbury and Methuen (4-1) riding the Eason brothers to offensive success. Pick: BILLERICA.

King Philip at Foxborough: KP has outscored its opponents, 173-13, during a 5-0 start. While Foxborough (5-0) should keep it close, the host Warriors might not be able to hold up against a D2 contender. Pick: KING PHILIP.

BC High at Xaverian: The third-ranked Hawks (3-2) are coming off another heartbreaking home loss to a contender. The No. 17 Eagles (4-1) are a program on the rebound under Ed Mantie. Pick: XAVERIAN.

Lynnfield at Amesbury: This matchup could determine the Cape Ann champion with Lynnfield (5-0) and Amesbury (4-0) both undefeated in league play. Pick: AMESBURY.

Central Catholic at Franklin: The Raiders (1-4) got into the win column last week and are much better than their record would indicate. Franklin (4-1) has also played a challenging schedule and should be up for the challenge. Pick: FRANKLIN.

Salem at Lynn Classical: The Rams (4-1) are averaging 31.6 points per game and the Witches (5-0) have been great on both sides of the ball, as they look for their first win in over a decade in this nonleague rivalry. Pick: SALEM.

Old Rochester at Fairhaven: Justin Marques is one of the greatest players to come through Fairhaven and the Blue Devils (5-0) can get some revenge after the Bulldogs (3-2) knocked them out of the D5 statewide tournament last November. Pick: FAIRHAVEN.

Rockland at Abington: Rockland (5-0) continued to impress last week with a 23-21 win over a Norwell team that handed Abington (4-1) a loss the previous week. Pick: ROCKLAND.