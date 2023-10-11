Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa, top player in Class of 2026, reclassifies to 2025

Dybantsa was already the unanimous top-ranked player in the class of 2026 and the second-ranked player in the nation heading into his sophomore year. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for Saint Sebastian’s, then tore up the summer circuit with Expressions Elite in the EYBL. Dybantsa averaged 25.8 at the prestigious Peach Jam, the premier event for elite AAU talent, nearly 5 more points per game than any other player.

AJ Dybantsa, the Brockton native who made waves as a superstar freshman for Saint Sebastian’s School in Needham, announced Wednesday that he will reclassify and finish high school in 2025.

After being named Massachusetts Boys’ Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year following his freshman year at Saint Sebastian’s, Dybantsa transferred to Prolific Prep in California, where he will join forces with Tyran Stokes, who will likely take over Dybantsa’s spot atop the 2026 rankings.

Dybantsa turns 17 in January. His reclassification doesn’t seem like it will affect his national prospect ranking, as 247sports already announced that he will take the top spot in the 2025 class ahead of the coming season.

Dybantsa has received scores of Division 1 offers, including from UConn, Alabama, Georgetown, Texas, USC, and plenty more certain to come.

