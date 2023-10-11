Astros secure seventh straight ALCS appearance by delivering knockout blow to Twins in Game 4

Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu combined for five strikeouts over 2⅓ hitless innings. Ryan Pressly, who pitched five-plus years for the Twins before being traded to Houston in 2018, struck out the side in the ninth.

José Urquidy gave the playoff-tested Astros another solid postseason start, withstanding home runs by Royce Lewis in the first inning and Edouard Julien in the sixth to hand the ball to the bullpen. Urquidy earned the win.

MINNEAPOLIS — José Abreu homered for the third time in two games, a two-run rocket in the fourth inning that launched the Astros to their seventh straight AL Championship Series appearance with a 3-2 win Wednesday night that eliminated the Twins in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

Pressly froze Max Kepler with a full-count fastball to end it, leaving former Astros star Carlos Correa on deck.

“Oh yeah, we knew. And I was trying not to have nightmares, because I remember when Carlos was with us he hit that ball up in the right-center field seats up there,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “But we never got to Carlos. So that was a great, great victory.”

Houston will host in-state rival Texas in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday, with three-time AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander likely on the mound for the Astros in his 36th career postseason start.

The Astros, who are 56-34 in the playoffs since 2017, hit 10 homers in the ALDS. Abreu had eight RBIs.

Michael Brantley got the Astros started with a solo shot in the second against Twins starter Joe Ryan, who was pulled after that inning in manager Rocco Baldelli’s all-out attempt to extend the series.

Caleb Thielbar, the only lefthander on the roster, gave up a leadoff single in the fourth to Yordan Alvarez, a win for the Twins considering he had two doubles and four homers in the series. With one out, Abreu hit a 1-0 fastball to the opposite field for a 3-1 lead.

The rest of the relievers gave the Twins some energy back from the crowd, particularly when Chris Paddack pitched 2⅓ hitless innings with four strikeouts. But the home team just didn’t have enough hits to overcome all those swings and misses.