Patriots’ Bill Belichick on Mac Jones’s starting job: ‘We’re not making any changes’

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick publicly backed quarterback Mac Jones again Wednesday, saying the beleaguered signal-caller will start Sunday against the Raiders.

“We’re not making any changes,” the coach said when asked specifically about Jones’s status.

Jones is coming off a miserable outing against the Saints, where he finished 12 for 22 for 110 yards and a pair of interceptions. He was benched in the second half for the second consecutive week in favor of Bailey Zappe.