Patriots’ Bill Belichick on Mac Jones’s starting job: ‘We’re not making any changes’

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick publicly backed quarterback Mac Jones again Wednesday, saying the beleaguered signal-caller will start Sunday against the Raiders.
“We’re not making any changes,” the coach said when asked specifically about Jones’s status.
Jones is coming off a miserable outing against the Saints, where he finished 12 for 22 for 110 yards and a pair of interceptions. He was benched in the second half for the second consecutive week in favor of Bailey Zappe.
On Wednesday, Belichick shrugged off the suggestion that Jones could benefit from a break, a point that was echoed Tuesday by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
“There’s no time for mental breaks,” O’Brien said. “In order to be in this league, as a coach, as a player, as anybody in this league, you have to be mentally tough. There’s a grind that goes to the league. It’s a 17-week grind. We all have to be mentally tough.”
