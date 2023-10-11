Bruins celebrated their past, then went about erasing recent history with an opening victory over Blackhawks

No way they were going to be late for a front row seat to history.

With smoke machines stationed between the circles and a black carpet laid on the TD Garden ice, current Bruins players started crowding their way onto the home bench just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Not this kind of history anyway. A pregame ceremony to honor the centennial season of this storied franchise was just the sort of past these Bruins could relish, a perfect palate cleanser to wipe away the memory of their most recent season, when the joy of winning a Presidents’ Trophy dissolved in an epic playoff first-round exit.

So even though the puck drop on their opening night 3-1 victory over Chicago was still about a half-hour away, there they all stood, watching and cheering introductions of past greats from Gerry Cheevers to Phil Esposito, Tim Thomas to Patrice Bergeron, and of course, the final introduction of Bobby Orr. Once No. 4 made his way to a seat, they all raised their sticks in unison, joining the sold-out home crowd in a sustained ovation for the season-long campaign to celebrate, “Blood, Sweat and 100 years.”

That 99th year?

Time to turn the page on that one.

Still, it was hard not to remember what it felt like the last time the Bruins played in this building, when stunned fans streamed to the exits in the wake of an overtime loss to Florida, a Game 7 heartbreaker that then first-year coach Jim Montgomery could only describe as “stupefying.” And it’s impossible not to acknowledge how much has changed since that night, which marked the end of Bergeron’s transcendent career in black and gold, which saw him joined in retirement by longtime teammate and fellow Stanley Cup winner David Krejci, which ultimately saw the ascension of Brad Marchand to the captaincy and left Marchand as the only remaining player to have been on the franchise’s last championship team, in 2011.

So yes, Montgomery knew there would be lingering “disappointment” from last year’s aborted quest for the Cup, and he acknowledged that finding ways to move on from that disappointment has been the crux of many conversations with both management and players. “That’s in the rearview mirror for us, that’s not about what’s going to transpire,” is how he put it recently. “This year, we’re talking about making the playoffs and how we’re going to go about doing that . . . It’s definitely about pushing them towards what’s in front of us, the opportunity.”

Opportunity that started knocking Wednesday night, when the new-look Bruins took the ice against Chicago, Marchand with the “C” on his sweater, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy in line as his alternates, a fresh approach to a new season officially underway. With that, sports returned to its most redemptive roots, always there to offer another chance at glory, reminding us all that nothing in sports is quite so full of hope as opening day.

If closing a book early is hard, and unsatisfying, like what the Bruins endured last season, then there is nothing quite like cracking the spine on a new one, the fresh clean scent of the pages, the sheer, unadulterated thrill of the unknown, the anticipation for a journey whose destination is yet unknown.

So here these Bruins come. Here comes a teenaged Matthew Poitras to significantly lower the roster’s average age, here to get the secondary assist on Trent Frederic’s opening Bruins goal (though it was 18-year-old phenom Connor Bedard who did the 19-year-old Poitras one better, scoring his first NHL goal in the first period). And here come the familiar faces of Pastrnak and returning hero Milan Lucic, their beautiful passing leading to Pastrnak’s second-period goal, a scorcher from the left circle, and his empty-netter at 55.9 seconds to seal the win.

Here come the goalies, reigning Vezina winner Linus Ullmark getting the win with 17 saves, his partner in pipes Jeremy Swayman sure to make his debut very soon. And here is McAvoy, the anchor along a back line that figures to be the team’s strength.

It was early Wednesday morning, after the team skated a bit at Warrior Arena, when McAvoy, 25 years old and entering his seventh NHL season, pondered the suggestion of unknown territory ahead.

“Yeah,” he nodded, “Certainly, I agree with you.”

He looked up, still thinking. “Maybe it’s fun, though,” he said. “Looking at it from an optimistic point of view, guys that have been here that have won, Marchy the only one’s left. Turning the page, here, this next chapter in Bruins history is going to be written by us.

“That’s me, that’s Pasta, That’s [Brandon Carlo]. That’s [Hampus Lindholm]. None of us have won, we’ve been right there, gone as far as you can go, we have some experience, but what is our legacy going to be? I think that’s something I’m trying to internalize. I have a lot of time left here, that I’m extremely grateful for and we’ve got to be building something good. And I think that’s what we’re doing.”

With last season finally forgotten, they got off to a pretty good start.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.