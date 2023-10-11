Bruins legends walk the gold carpet at TD Garden prior to season opener against Blackhawks

Terry O’Reilly marveled at not only the collection of superstars, but also the fans’ dedication to some of their all-time favorites.

The alumni gathering prior to the home opener against the Blackhawks was the first in a series of events marking the franchise’s centennial season.

“Back In Black” roared across Causeway Street as a parade of Bruins legends — from Bobby Orr to Patrice Bergeron — ambled across the gold carpet much to the delight of a couple of thousand fans Wednesday afternoon.

“This really is an honor,” said the man known as Taz — a nod to the Tasmanian Devil. “Some of these kids still wear my sweater. [They’re] wearing 24s.”

O’Reilly was known more for his overhand rights than his scoring punch during his 14-year career, which included 891 games, 204 goals, 606 points, and an eye-popping 2,095 penalty minutes.

His blue-collar style fit perfectly in Boston and made him an instant fan favorite during his playing days.

“You mean falling down a lot?” O’Reilly deadpanned when asked about his early days. “The Bruins were hard-working. I had no problem with that. Had a little trouble with skating the first few years, but they were patient with me.”

O’Reilly finished his playing career with the 1984-85 season but was back in action when he took over coaching duties to start the 1986-87 season, leading the club for three years, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1988.

