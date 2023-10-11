Bruins open their 100th season by beating Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks

David Pastrnak scored the winner to break a 1-1 tie in the second period, and the gifted right winger added an empty-netter to seal the season-opening win.

The Bruins turned 100 Wednesday night — the first American-based NHL franchise to hit the milestone — and the icing on the cake was a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks before a sellout crowd that might still be cheering.

It felt a little like a rookie showcase during the first period, with Chicago whiz kid Connor Bedard and Boston cherub Matt Poitras creating a ton of chances for their veteran brethren.

Bedard, the top pick in June’s draft, came out flying, not looking at all like an 18-year-old playing on back-to-back nights.

Zipping through the neutral zone and the offensive end with the puck seemingly Gorilla-glued to his stick, he keeps defenders guessing — and at bay — with speed and plenty of shoulder and head fakes.

Bedard got the scoring started when he swooped around the back of the net, deftly avoiding some bigger boys who got tangled up, and tucking the puck under Linus Ullmark’s pad at the right post.

Poitras had the adrenaline pumping in his skates from his first shift, darting through the slot and testing Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom with a backhander. Poitras received a nice hand from the crowd as he made his way back to the bench.

The Bruins had a chance to knot when Brad Marchand’s one-timer rattled Soderblom, who lost his mask while making the save.

Poitras was back at it again on a later shift, Pac-Manning his way around a cluster of Chicagoans and setting up Trent Frederic for a doorstep chance that Soderblom kicked away.

Poitras, who acknowledged this week that he doesn’t do a lot of work in the kitchen, showed he is pretty comfortable cooking in the offensive end, then set up the tying goal.

Chugging down the left side, Poitras stopped on a dime, spun around, and sent a crisp cross-slot pass to Brandon Carlo at the point. The big defenseman wristed one to the net and Frederic chop-tipped it past Soderblom.

The Bruins got the first break of the second period when Jakub Lauko drew a hooking penalty with some good possession work in the offensive end.

Morgan Geekie had the best chances during the man-advantage, landing consecutive whacks in close, but both thudded off Soderblom’s pads. The opportunities were set up by Kevin Shattenkirk’s quarterbacking at the blue line. The veteran is patient, picks his spots, and blasts it from the point.

The Bruins went back on the power play when Bedard was whistled for tripping Marchand, causing the crowd to erupt as Bedard headed to the loneliest seat in the barn. The Bruins were a bit disjointed with the extra skater, however, and never landed a threat — letting Bedard off the hook.

The Bruins took their first lead of the season courtesy of a couple of Garden favorites.

Geekie chipped a puck through the neutral zone that a locomoting Milan Lucic collected. He wheeled it over the blue line and sent it to Pastrnak, who rifled a wrister under Soderblom’s glove for the 2-1 advantage.

When Lucic was announced as the helper over the PA system, you would have thought Bobby Orr was being introduced for the second time on the night.

Charlie Coyle nearly padded the scored with a little less than two minutes to go when he settled a fat rebound of a Carlo blaster and tested Soderblom, who squashed it, and it remained 2-1 after two.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.