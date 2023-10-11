Dave Bush was not stunned to be fired as Red Sox pitching coach: ‘It’s the results that matter’

His eyes were always open about the tenuousness of his job. So Bush wasn’t shocked when the team informed him last week that he wouldn’t be back . The Sox went 78-84, finishing in last place in the AL East for the second straight year.

Bush was replacing Dana LeVangie, who was pitching coach for just two seasons (one of which ended in a World Series title) before he was fired after the 2019 season. Ultimately, Bush had four years on the job from 2020-23, matching John Farrell (2007-10) for the longest run of any Red Sox pitching coach this century.

The job of pitching coach comes without tenure or longevity. Dave Bush, whom the Red Sox just fired from that role, has always understood that.

The pitching staff posted a 4.52 ERA (21st among 30 teams, and worse than all 12 postseason teams), the starters had a 4.68 mark (22nd), and the staff averaged just 4.8 innings per start (27th).

There were plenty of factors in those struggles, with offseason roster decisions and poor health contributing to the lack of a reliable staff. Still, Bush recognized that his position came with accountability for the group’s performance.

“The feedback was ultimately that we just didn’t perform well enough from the mound,” Bush said. “As the pitching coach, that falls under my responsibility. I wouldn’t put too much more into it than that.

“My job was to try to get the most out of the players. Somewhere along the way, we fell short. That’s just what happens sometimes in baseball, so that was a decision they made.

“In the end, it’s the results that matter. That’s why we do it. If the results didn’t matter, it wouldn’t be as fun to coach. It wouldn’t be as fun to play. It wouldn’t be as fun to watch.

“So I think we need that excitement and ultimately that’s how we’re judged. That’s how you’re judged as a player. That’s how you’re judged as a coach. I knew that going in and that’s fine.”

There were obvious areas of disappointment with this year’s pitching staff.

The emergence of Ryan Brasier as one of the most effective pitchers in baseball with the Dodgers (0.70 ERA in 39 games) shortly after he’d been released by the Sox in the wake of a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings offered obvious disappointment, and led the Sox and Bush to examine what they’d missed.

The same was true of lefthander Jake Diekman, who was signed to a two-year deal by the Sox in 2022 but traded to the White Sox at last year’s deadline in the wake of his struggles to throw strikes. Diekman landed with the Rays this year and almost instantly became a bullpen force.

There were successes in the form of waiver claims John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino, the in-season turnaround of Nick Pivetta, and the development of Brayan Bello. But the overall performance of the staff led the Sox to seek a new leader.

Bush, who pitched professionally for 11 years, including parts of nine years in the big leagues between 2004-13, spent seven years with the Sox in total. He started in a front office/analyst role, but his work became increasingly concentrated in player development — helping pitchers to adjust as they moved through the minors.

Given that background, Bush took particular satisfaction in seeing the Sox — who had long struggled to develop homegrown pitching, particularly starting pitching — get contributions from starters such as Bello, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and others.

“That’s one of the most rewarding things about doing this,” Bush said. “There were guys that I was able to have in the big leagues the last couple years where I was in the room when we drafted them, and I got to be part of their process from seeing them as amateurs all the way through to coaching them in the big leagues.

“I got to see the whole process play out, see how many people within the organization are responsible for a guy getting the big leagues.

“It’s scouts and coaches in the minor leagues, trainers, mental skills, analysts and every piece along the way that helps a player get the big leagues. When you can see that from all different angles, it’s pretty cool to watch that work.

Bush, 43, who resides in Maine, expressed gratitude for the chance to be back in uniform at the major league level with the Sox, and to share that experience with his family, particularly given that his children were too young to enjoy his career as a player.

He looks forward to continuing to help pitchers solve the constantly shifting puzzle of their craft.

“I’m certainly not finished in the game,” said Bush. “I don’t know what’s next, but I have more to offer. There will be another step for me.”

