EMass girls’ soccer: High-scoring Hanover soars to No. 4 in Globe Top 20

The top three remains intact in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll, as Bishop Feehan, Hopkinton, and Natick each finished with spotless weeks. Hanover, behind a sterling 40-2 goal differential, jumps up to fourth. Norwell climbs five spots following a signature 1-0 victory over Notre Dame (Hingham). The Clippers are unbeaten since Sept. 8. Winners of six straight matches, Wellesley rises three spots, up to No. 14. Needham downed Dual County League power Acton-Boxborough, earning a spot in the rankings for the first time. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll

The Globe poll as of Oct. 11, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.