EMass girls’ soccer: Netting a pair of Norwell winners, Madelyn Smith headlines Players of the Week

Karah Deveau, Monomoy –– With six goals in two matches, the senior from Harwich demonstrated her goal-scoring acumen. Deveau potted a pair in a 5-0 Cape & Islands League win over Dennis-Yarmouth before scoring every goal in a 4-0 Lighthouse Division triumph against Sturgis West.
Kiera Fitzpatrick, Methuen –– The junior UMass-Lowell commit had a hand in every Rangers’ goal in a 5-point week. In a 4-2 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Haverhill, Fitzpatrick posted three goals and an assist before scoring the lone tally in a 1-1 league draw with North Andover.
Kylie Fuller, West Bridgewater –– The junior found the back of the net six times across a pair of victories against Seekonk. Fuller scored all three goals in a 3-1 South Coast Conference win and doubled down with a trio of tallies in a 6-4 triumph in the back-to-back.
Ava Graham, Bishop Feehan –– The Holy Cross-bound senior scored twice and supplied a helper in a 6-0 Catholic Central League win against Bishop Fenwick, scored and added an assist in a 4-0 nonleague victory vs. Algonquin, and set up both goals in a key 2-0 nonleague triumph over King Philip.
Madelyn Smith, Norwell — The sophomore finished a cross from Hannah Morse that propelled the seventh-ranked Clippers to a 1-0 nonleague win over No. 16 Dover-Sherborn and followed up by burying the winner with 15 minutes to play to upend No. 12 Notre Dame (Hingham), 1-0, in nonleague action.
Sarah Tressler, Central Catholic –– The freshman sensation netted the winner in a key Merrimack Valley Conference 2-1 win over Andover. Tressler followed up the effort with a goal and three assists, kickstarting the offense in a 7-1 league win over Dracut.
