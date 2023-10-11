EMass girls’ soccer: Netting a pair of Norwell winners, Madelyn Smith headlines Players of the Week

Karah Deveau, Monomoy –– With six goals in two matches, the senior from Harwich demonstrated her goal-scoring acumen. Deveau potted a pair in a 5-0 Cape & Islands League win over Dennis-Yarmouth before scoring every goal in a 4-0 Lighthouse Division triumph against Sturgis West.

Kiera Fitzpatrick, Methuen –– The junior UMass-Lowell commit had a hand in every Rangers’ goal in a 5-point week. In a 4-2 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Haverhill, Fitzpatrick posted three goals and an assist before scoring the lone tally in a 1-1 league draw with North Andover.

Kylie Fuller, West Bridgewater –– The junior found the back of the net six times across a pair of victories against Seekonk. Fuller scored all three goals in a 3-1 South Coast Conference win and doubled down with a trio of tallies in a 6-4 triumph in the back-to-back.