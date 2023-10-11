Hal Steinbrenner on potential changes after Yankees miss postseason: ‘Anything’s possible’

Asked by The Associated Press afterward what changes could be made, he said: “Anything’s possible. There’s a lot more discussions to be had.”

“We’re going to be making some changes. Some may be more subtle than others. But I think we’ve uncovered certainly things we can do better,” he said Wednesday during a panel discussion with team president Randy Levine at Sportico’s Invest in Sports conference in New York.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said personnel changes are possible after three days of meetings last week that followed the team’s worst season in three decades.

New York failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Yankees finished 82-80, their worst record since 1992, despite a 2023 payroll projected at $281 million and a luxury tax bill estimated at $31 million.

Advertisement

Steinbrenner said a group of 15 team officials met last week in Tampa, Fla.

“I want you to challenge everything, all of our philosophies, all of our practices, but more importantly, in a respectful way, I want you to challenge each other. I want you to critique each other. Check your egos at the door,” he recalled. “At times it got a little dicey, but it was respectful the entire time. And there wasn’t one stone we left unturned, from health of the team, what we’re doing in the clubhouse, clubhouse culture, what we do in the weight room, analytics, pro scouting, biomechanics, is there enough communication between everybody.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Brian Cashman, the general manager since 1998, agreed last December to a four-year contract. Aaron Boone took over as manager before the 2018 season and has one more guaranteed season in a three-year deal that includes a team option for 2025.

Steinbrenner filled in team captain Aaron Judge during a meeting Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with the outfielder and planned to speak with ace pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Advertisement

Asked during the panel discussion what changes he contemplated, Steinbrenner said: “Possibly personnel, but not necessarily personnel.”

“It could be practices. It could be the way people communicate when we bring a young minor leaguer up to the major league level, are the major league coaches talking enough to player development and vice versa,” he said. “Are the major league coaches really getting into reading a lot of research because we do notes as these kids go from one level to the next, what’s being worked on, what the weaknesses are, what their strengths are.”

Mets’ Lindor undergoes elbow surgery

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, and the team said Wednesday he is expected to be ready for spring training in mid-February.

The Mets said team medical director Dr. David Altchek performed Lindor’s operation Tuesday in New York.

Lindor, who turns 30 next month, hit .254 with 31 homers and 98 RBIs in his third season with the Mets. New York finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87.