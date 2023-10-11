Nets coach says team from Israel wants to play exhibition game Thursday despite war at home

NEW YORK — Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said their opponent from Israel still wants to play an exhibition game Thursday night in Brooklyn, days after the country was attacked by Hamas militants.

Maccabi Ra’anana will be opening a three-game tour against NBA teams. Nets center Nic Claxton questioned Wednesday whether the game should be played because of the ongoing war that has already claimed more than 2,300 lives.

“We feel for the players that we’re playing against,” the center said. “I don’t know if we should be playing the game personally. I don’t think we should be playing the game.”