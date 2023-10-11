Payton Pritchard leads the way for the Celtics in preseason victory over the 76ers

Payton Pritchard had 17 points and Sam Hauser and Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 apiece for Boston, which was without stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and James Harden also sat out to rest.

▪ With Brown and Tatum both sidelined, Jrue Holiday and Hauser started for Boston. Holiday came off the bench in his preseason debut last week, a decision that was both surprising but also accompanied by coach Joe Mazzulla’s disclaimer not to read into it.

Nevertheless, this game gave Mazzulla a look at a Holiday/Derrick White starting backcourt that could be under consideration, and the absence of Brown and Tatum kept the ball in Holiday’s hands more. Everything he does seems so under control. He got to the rim fairly easily in the first half and seemed pretty comfortable running the offense.

▪ Holiday was a first-team All-Defense pick last year and White was chosen for the second team, but for much of Wednesday night, White stole the show at that end. He made life miserable for 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who pummeled the Celtics in Boston last week. White twice blocked Maxey in transition during the first quarter.

In the second quarter he stripped him and soon after drew a push-off offensive foul, perhaps a sign of Maxey’s frustration. White added one more block in the first half, but the last one came against Patrick Beverley. He did not return for the third quarter, and it was no coincidence that Maxey began to soar after that.

▪ Hauser entered the night just 2 for 15 from beyond the arc this preseason. No one is sounding alarm bells in Boston, but he’ll obviously need to do more. He drew the start Wednesday and actually provided an early jolt with his playmaking, finding Horford on the opening possession before a nice drive-and-kick led to a Porzingis 3-pointer. He was also 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

▪ Boston connected on 12 of 24 3-pointers in the first half, and plenty of them came on fast breaks, including a very deep one from Porzingis from the top of the key as a trailer. Boston seemed eager to push the pace at every opportunity, regardless of what happened at the other end. After one Maxey basket, for example, just seven seconds passed between the ball going through the net and Dalano Banton taking a layup at the other end. It was blocked, but it was fast.

▪ After Monday’s game against the Knicks, Banton talked about the importance of hitting open shots. He shot below 30 percent from the 3-point line in each of his two seasons with the Raptors, and his long-range jumper has looked just as shaky over these two games.

With the other top players done for the night, Banton started the third quarter, but he was pulled just 26 seconds in after Mazzulla appeared to be displeased with his hustle. He returned at the 3-minute mark and certainly appeared to be hustling.

▪ Svi Mykhailiuk continues to show value as a catch-and-shoot force. He was 5 for 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the 3-point line. His roster spot appears even more secure than it did a day ago.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.