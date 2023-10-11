Phillies smash six home runs against Braves in Game 3 to assume command of NLDS

Aaron Nola (2-0) and four relievers combined to push the 104-win Braves to the brink of elimination. The Phillies can advance to the NLCS for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday.

Nick Castellanos joined Harper in homering twice as Philadelphia rebounded from its disappointing Game 2 loss in Atlanta. Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also went deep.

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper answered Orlando Arcia’s mockery with a mammoth three-run homer and a solo shot, glaring at the shortstop on each trot around the bases, and the Phillies beat the Braves, 10-2, Wednesday in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.

Harper continues to make teams pay for any perceived slight, and his eighth and ninth postseason homers in the last two seasons added to his growing October lore. He tried to atone for a Game 2 baserunning blunder that capped an astonishing collapse. Harper had rounded second base on a deep flyout and was doubled up at first to end the game. In the jubilant Atlanta clubhouse after the win, Arcia reportedly cracked, “ha-ha, attaboy, Harper.”

Faster than Harper rocked his shot off Game 3 starter Bryce Elder (0-1), the barb got back to the two-time NL MVP.

“If that adds to his motivation,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said ahead of Game 3, “then thank you.”

Harper and Castellanos seemed to send a message about the wisecrack when they arrived at the ballpark wearing gear inspired by Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Harper wore a “Coach Prime” T-shirt and Castellanos a “Prime” hoodie. The brash Sanders retorted at criticism earlier this season from a rival coach by saying, “they done messed around and made it personal.”

It was Castellanos — who said after Game 2 that the Phillies “thrive after we get punched in the face” — delivering the first counterpunch with a homer in the third that tied it at 1.

Also true, the Phillies pounded the Braves in the third inning of Game 3 of the NLDS for the second straight season. A year ago, the Phillies returned home from a 1-1 split in Atlanta and scored six runs in the third.

After Castellanos and Harper went deep off Elder in this one for a 4-1 lead, catcher J.T. Realmuto tacked on a two-run double against Michael Tonkin.

Harper added a solo shot to center in front of 45,798 frenzied Phillies fans in the fifth off Brad Hand and delivered one more death stare to Arcia as he rounded second base.

Nola tipped his cap in appreciation of a roaring standing ovation after 5⅔ innings. He struck out nine and allowed Ozzie Albies’s RBI single in the third.

The Braves will start Spencer Strider in Game 4. The 20-game winner went seven innings in Game 1, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

The Phillies did not name a starter but Ranger Suárez, who earned a no-decision in his Game 1 start, is a likely candidate.