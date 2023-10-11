Red Sox minor leaguer placed on MLB restricted list for policy violation

Red Sox minor leaguer Brainer Bonaci was sent home from the Arizona Fall League and placed on the restricted list by Major League Baseball for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, according to a league official.

No further information was available about the nature of the violation, or how long Bonaci will remain on the restricted list.

Bonaci, 21, hit .297/.354/.464 with 11 homers in 79 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland this season, a performance that had Baseball America ranking him as the No. 11 prospect in the Red Sox system in its mid-year rankings.