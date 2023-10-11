Tom Brady’s TB12 business in Foxborough to close next week

The TB12 website still offers an array of protein and electrolyte supplements as well as TB12 apparel – the “Keep Going” TB12 t-shirt is marked down $5, to $30 – but the store locator option no longer exists.

The Foxborough location notified clients in an email that the facility, which opened 10 years ago, would close “as we evolve the TB12 business.”

Tom Brady’s TB12 health and recovery business is closing up its last shop in Massachusetts on Oct. 20.

Brady and Alex Guerrero, his health consultant and friend, co-founded the business in 2013.

The TB12 location on Boylston Street in the Back Bay, which opened four years ago, closed in May. TB12 also opened facilities in Las Vegas as well as three Florida locations – Miami, West Palm Beach, and Tampa.

Representatives from TB12 did not immediately respond to requests for comment and clarification.

Guerrero told the Globe’s Ben Volin that “Tom and I are still in business together.”

In another email sent to a TB12 Foxborough client Tuesday, one of the TB12 body coaches, Joseph Koudelka, announced what’s apparently the next phase of the TB12 business, “TBRx Franklin,” with the “TB” in the name now standing for “Total Body Recovery” rather than Brady’s initials.

“Today, TB12 announced the closing of the Foxboro facilities. I have been so blessed to be a part of the TB12 brand and recognize the impact we have had on the lives of so many of our clients through the delivery of exceptional service, care and methodology.

“I am communicating with you today to announce a new journey in the original TB12 method as I launch TBRX Franklin and by doing so, intend to service all former TB12 clients from Foxboro, Boston, and remote locations.

“As I continue to work with Alex and spread our influence globally through TBRX, Total Body Recovery, TBRx Franklin, will serve all of our local clients with this next generation offering for optimizing recovery and eliminating pain.”

According to the TBRx website, Guerrero co-founded the business with Dr. Peter Cummings.

The website includes an endorsement from Brady: “I have personally witnessed the transformative power of Alex’s Total Body Recovery approach throughout my career. It has been instrumental in keeping me at my peak performance level year after year. TBRx will undoubtedly extend the benefits of this method both on and off the field.”

The 46-year-old Brady, who performed at an elite level as the quarterback for the Patriots and the Buccaneers in his 40s until his retirement before this season, explained the motivation for the TB12 health and recovery model on the TB12 website: “You don’t have to be a pro athlete to feel like one. That’s why Alex & I started TB12 in the first place.The TB12 Method transforms lives, starting with smart choices & healthy nutrition habits”

Brady goes on to explain how pliability and health supplements allowed him to recover and rehab more quickly from the tolls of playing in the NFL.

Ben Volin of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.