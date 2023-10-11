With Deshaun Watson still on the mend, Browns promote P.J. Walker as their No. 2 quarterback

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said veteran quarterback P.J. Walker , currently on the practice squad, has moved ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Watson’s backup. The rookie had a rough debut against the Ravens Oct. 1.

Watson didn’t practice again Wednesday with a bruised right shoulder, leaving his status in question for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten 49ers.

As they wait for Deshaun Watson ’s shoulder injury to improve, the Browns did some juggling with their healthy quarterbacks.

“Just felt like it was the right decision for the team,” Stefanski said. “P.J.’s been here now for a month plus, getting a better understanding of what we do.”

As for Watson, he missed his second practice this week with a bruised rotator cuff. The Browns repeatedly have said his shoulder is structurally intact. The 28-year-old had been expected to return this week following the team’s bye.

Walker’s NFL experience should give the Browns (2-2) more confidence going against San Francisco (5-0). The 28-year-old went 4-3 in seven starts with Carolina over the past three years.

Sunday night foes dealing with injuries

The Bills placed linebacker Matt Milano and nose tackle DaQuan Jones on injured reserve and signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their roster, continuing the process of reinforcing their injury-depleted defense.

Milano hurt his lower right leg and Jones tore his pectoral muscle in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville last weekend. Both require surgery and are out indefinitely.

Klein is a 10-year veteran who was signed off Buffalo’s practice squad. The 32-year-old is familiar with the defense after spending much of the past three seasons with the team, including closing last year with the Bills before being among the team’s final cuts in August.

Buffalo (3-2) is down three starters on defense, with cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the remainder of the season after tearing his right Achilles’ tendon 10 days ago. The Bills addressed their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad.

As for the team they’re hosting Sunday night, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was held out of practice because of a sore neck and his status against the Bills is uncertain.

Jones hurt his neck Sunday when was hit on a blind-side sack by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.

“I’m not concerned,” Jones said. “I think this is something I’ll be able to recover from quickly. Like I said, my goal is to play on Sunday.”

Coach Brian Daboll was optimistic Monday that Jones would be able to play Sunday, but that hope waned when Jones was too sore to work out Wednesday.

Colts’ Richardson placed on injured reserve

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss at least four weeks after the Colts put him on the injured reserve list. The former Florida star injured the AC joint in his right shoulder when he hit the ground awkwardly during Sunday’s win over Tennessee. Five-year veteran Gardner Minshew will replace Richardson as the starter. Minshew has played in four games this season, relieving the injured Richardson three times. He’s led Indianapolis (3-2) to wins in two of those relief appearances and his only start, an overtime game at Baltimore. Colts coach Shane Steichen did not set a timetable for Richardson’s return. He also would not say if Richardson is expected to return this season ... The Dolphins are placing rookie running back De’Von Achane on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury late against the Giants. Coach Mike McDaniel did not confirm whether the injury will require surgery, nor did he provide many details on the extent of the injury. He said it is not a “grave” injury, and he expects Achane to return this season, but not before the Oct. 29 game against the Patriots ... Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents are among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Fla.-based church that is still in Israel. His parents arrived in Israel on Oct. 2 and are expected to depart via Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to the Detroit News. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night. “I don’t want to elaborate on anything, but he felt they were safe,” Campbell said.