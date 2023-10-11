Fire tears through a parking garage at London’s Luton Airport, and 5 people have been hospitalized

LONDON (AP) — A massive fire tore through a newly built parking garage at one of London’s international airports early Wednesday, and four firefighters and an airport employee were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

All flights at Luton Airport were suspended until 3 p.m. U.K. time Wednesday, the airport said in a statement, and would-be passengers were asked to stay away because emergency crews were still on scene and access was restricted.

Luton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, is a hub for budget airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and others.