Zelensky, at NATO headquarters, denounces Putin and Hamas as terrorists

“Terrorists like Putin — or like Hamas — seek to hold free and democratic nations as hostages, and they want power over those who seek freedom,” Zelensky said. “The terrorists will not change. They just must lose — and that means we must win.”

BRUSSELS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, claiming the world stage at a moment when a new war is dominating headlines and comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hamas terrorists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to NATO headquarters Wednesday, where he compared Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hamas, the group behind the recent attack on Israel.

Though he has addressed the alliance remotely from Kyiv before, it was his first visit to NATO’s steel-and-glass headquarters since the invasion, and it came a day after he acknowledged in an interview that the new war in Israel could distract global attention from Russia’s war against Ukraine. While foreign military support continues to flow, Ukrainian officials and NATO allies have raised concern about Republican lawmakers in Washington seeking to stifle additional aid packages.

In Brussels, Zelensky positioned himself less as a competitor for attention and resources than as an empathetic ally of Israel. Though last year he blasted Israel for declining to send weapons to Ukraine, called for the support of the Israeli people — again likening their situation to his own.

Advertisement

"It was very important not to be alone. Very important," Zelensky said, recalling the early days of Russia’s invasion. He added that the allies need to prevent the possibility of "aggressors even to think about that third world war" and initiating a new wave of aggression.

Some leaders of NATO countries have bristled at Zelensky’s public complaints about the slow pace of his country’s admission into the alliance, or about delays in the delivery of much-needed weapons like fighter jets. His supportive posture toward Israel appeared to be an effort to calibrate his message for a new global security context and to capitalize on Israel’s dismay over Russia’s stronger ties with Iran, a major sponsor of Hamas and now a crucial supplier of drones and other weapons to Moscow.

Advertisement

Zelensky joined a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a gathering of dozens of nations organized by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. His arrival, in his trademark army colors and a black sweatshirt, drew a crowd of alliance officials as he greeted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with a hug and took questions from reporters.

Stoltenberg drew no distinction between NATO’s priorities and Ukraine’s in countering Russia.

"Your fight is our fight. Your security is our security. And your values are our values," he said. "We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Austin, speaking at the outset of the meeting, said that as winter arrives, the allies must rush to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs, especially air-defense capabilities and ammunition, while also considering what Kyiv needs long-term. He announced another $200 million in US security assistance, including air-defense missiles, artillery rounds, antitank missiles, and equipment to clear mines and counter Russian drone attacks.

"We should be ready for the Kremlin to again bombard Ukraine this winter with cruise missiles and drones," Austin said. "And we should expect Putin’s forces to cruelly and deliberately put Ukraine’s cities, civilians, and critical infrastructure in their net."

In recent weeks, NATO diplomats and officials have voiced concern about Ukrainian readiness for an expected Russian assault on energy and other critical infrastructure. Britain also announced on Wednesday additional military support aimed at helping Ukraine defend critical infrastructure and clear minefields, among other things.

Advertisement

"This winter, Russia will seek to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and divide the international community, but in both cases Putin underestimates the strength and resilience of his opposition," British Adm. Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defense staff, said in a statement. "If we stick together, and stay the course, then Russia will continue to lose, Ukraine will prevail and the rules that matter to global security will endure."

On Thursday, NATO defense ministers will look at the longer term in a separate meeting, pushing ahead with plans announced at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

The war in Israel and Gaza is likely to be discussed as well, diplomats said. In a briefing ahead of the meeting, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, downplayed the risk that the crisis in Israel will distract the United States or the alliance.

"I suspect the United States will be able to stay focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security, while also meeting our commitments and promise to continue supporting Ukraine," she said.

Israel’s relationship with Russia has deteriorated in recent months as Moscow has grown increasingly dependent on Iran for supplies of drones and other weapons used to attack Ukraine. Iran is a major sponsor of Hamas, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has notably refrained from offering condolences to Israel, or condemning Hamas, since the attacks over the weekend.

Advertisement

Instead, Putin and other top officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have blamed the West for what they called an "escalation in violence."

As Zelensky visited Brussels, Ukraine’s state security service, the SBU, announced Wednesday that it had identified two Ukrainian “traitors” who provided intelligence to Russian forces to direct a missile attack on a funeral reception in the northeastern village of Hroza last week.