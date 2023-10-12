A creature so wondrous, a brutality so immense

Viewers will learn many unexpected facts, such as there being a national mammal. George Washington wanted to raise buffalo at Mount Vernon. Buffalo Bill and his Wild West show performed for Queen Victoria as part of her golden jubilee. The popularity of a buffalo exhibit at the Smithsonian led to the founding of the National Zoo, and many buffalo living today are descended from 14 who were once at the Bronx Zoo.

The two-part documentary airs Monday and Tuesday from 8-10 p.m. on GBH 2. It will also be available on PBS.org and via the PBS App .

The US national animal is the bald eagle. Did you know that the United States has a national mammal? It’s the American bison. After watching Ken Burns’s “The American Buffalo,” you might well think the bison deserves both titles.

Advertisement

Buffalo had roamed North America for 10,000 years before European settlement, and “roamed” is the word. They ranged from Alaska to Florida, though the Great Plains was where they flourished. Good luck with confining a creature weighing up to 1,800 pounds, that could grow to 10 feet in length (not counting the tail), able to run 35 miles per hour, and jump as high as 6 feet.

George Catlin, "Buffalo Chase with Bows and Lances," 1832-1833. Smithsonian American Art Museum

During the first part of the documentary, the word “magnificent” gets used several times to describe these creatures. That seems an understatement. This being a Burns documentary, “The American Buffalo” includes extensive use of period photographs and paintings, as well as numerous talking-head interviews. It also offers lots of present-day footage of its subject. Much of it is heart-stoppingly beautiful. Who knew that Ken Burns — documentarian, entrepreneur, the closest thing we have to an unofficial curator of national memory — has a David Attenborough, wildlife-filmmaker side, too?

That heart-stopping beauty makes the story Burns tells all more heartbreaking. Most Americans have some vague awareness that, yes, there used to be a lot of buffalo in the 19th century, and, yes, a lot of them got killed, but, well, westward the course of empire takes its way, and that’s just how these things go, and to make up for all that, at least a bit, is why we have national parks (the subject of one of Burns’s best documentary series, from 2009). Unfortunately, that trade-off doesn’t exactly work, though Yellowstone does figure in both parts of “Buffalo.”

Advertisement

The actual details are so much grimmer. It’s thought that there were more than 50 million buffalo in the 18th century. By 1890, there were 541. That’s not a typo. Buffalo Bill Cody, the most famous living American in the late 19th century, earned his nickname honestly, if not honorably. By his own reckoning, he killed 4,280 buffalo while in the employ of the Kansas Pacific Railroad.

One of the talking heads is the historian Dan Flores. “There is no story anywhere in world history,” he says, “that involves as large a destruction of wild animals as happened in North America — in the western United States, in particular — between 1800 and about 1890. I mean, it is the largest destruction of animal life discoverable in modern world history.”

Heedlessness, greed, and cruelty all played a part. But this was different from the sort of environmental depredation involved in a gold rush or land rush, devastating as those could be. The extermination of the buffalo was incalculably worse because it was a dual extermination.

Advertisement

“The American Buffalo” braids together two stories: not just that of the title creature, but also of the native peoples who lived in a symbiotic relationship with it. The buffalo provided them with food, clothing, shelter, tools. Another of the documentary’s talking heads is Gerard Baker, who was the highest-ranking Native American in the National Parks Service. “Everything was used except for the grunting,” he says of how Indigenous people relied on the buffalo. More than that, the buffalo was central to the identity of the tribes of the Great Plains. The Cheyenne, for example, had 27 different words for them.

Albert Bierstadt, "The Last of the Buffalo," 1888. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC.

The near-extinction of the buffalo was “a death wind for my people,” the Sioux chief Sitting Bull said. Much of the elimination of the buffalo was happenstance — the aforementioned heedlessness, greed, and cruelty. But much of it, too, was policy pursued by government and corporations toward the elimination of Native Americans. “We’re just like the buffalo,” says Baker, who’s Mandan-Hidatsa. “They almost exterminated us, too.” It’s hard to say which is more dismaying, that his tone is so matter of fact or the statement so inarguable.

Peter Coyote, whose vocal leatheriness has graced multiple Burns films, narrates. Dayton Duncan, another Burns regular, is the writer. In an odd bit of double-dipping, he’s also a talking head. Actors reading period texts include Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti, and Jeff Daniels, all of whom have worked with Burns before. One of the pleasures of watching his films is encountering his repertory company.

Advertisement

The stylistic consistency in Burns’s work has long been noted, right down to Apple offering on its devices a “Ken Burns effect,” for zooming and panning over still images. What gets taken for granted is that work’s emotional consistency: its elegiac quality. Burns has never candy-coated the past or embraced nostalgia. But his feeling for the sheer pastness of what is past is, in its way, as profound as, say, Steven Spielberg’s is for innocence or Martin Scorsese’s for compulsion and culpability.

And make no mistake, Burns is very much their artistic peer. He’s never quite attained their celebrity status. Conversely, they’ve never become their own genre — a different kind of Ken Burns effect.

“The American Buffalo” marks a departure for Burns, moral or emotional rather than stylistic. Elegy often gives way to dirge. It has to, so terrible is the story being told. The second part works hard to put a better face on things, showing how the buffalo was saved. There are now 350,000 of them in this country. True, that’s a whole lot more than 541. It’s also a whole whole whole lot less than 50 million.

THE AMERICAN BUFFALO

Directed by Ken Burns. On GBH 2, Oct. 16-17, 8-10 p.m.













Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.