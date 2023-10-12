Look what you made her do: Boston venues bet on Taylor Swift movie mania

Advertisement

Keys says she “absolutely” plans to see the film, just not on opening weekend like some of the Swifties in her class, as she already saw the concert live at Gillette Stadium earlier this year. Having studied Swift’s body of work, Keys isn’t surprised to see the intense reaction by fans to her projects, noting Swift’s ability as a songwriter to connect with listeners on a deep level.

A still from the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." TAS Rights Management

“She’s helped her audience,” Keys said in a phone interview, highlighting the song “The Man” amid Swift’s library of feminist anthems. “Taylor Swift has done that over and over again, like, ‘oh people are bullying you, I got you, here’s this song. That guy broke your heart? I got you.’

“It’s her concepts, but also some of the things she does as a lyricist, that are really creating empathy with her and a global audience,” she added.

Keys describes her course as taking students through “The Eras Tour,” offering a “deep dive” into the rhetorical and literary devices behind Swift’s catalog of songs, such as her use of metaphors and similes, as well as her approach to crafting catchy hooks. Ahead of the course’s launch, Keys saw the “Swift effect” firsthand, with the class amassing a “big waitlist” when it was first made available. It will return with two sections in the spring, and Keys is anticipating another robust waitlist.

The pop star’s people power is also evident at local eateries, with hotspots like City Tap House in Fort Point anticipating a busy weekend thanks to its Swift-themed events. In addition to Thursday and Friday night food and drink specials — including a chicken tenders, fries, and “seemingly ranch” combo, a nod to her internet-breaking game day meal — the restaurant is hosting an “Eras Tour” brunch on Saturday, complete with a live DJ, games, and costume contests.

“We’re all Swifities at City Tap, so we’d thought we’d embrace the movie and have some fun,” said Mollie Dacey, event coordinator at City Tap House, in a phone interview. Dacey noted that “reservations are almost completely full, if not already,” and that the restaurant may open its private back room to accommodate more Swifties on Saturday.

Currently, the concert film is on track for a record-breaking opening weekend globally — upwards of $150 million. Distributed by AMC Theatres, “The Eras Tour” will play in more than 8,500 theaters in nearly 100 countries. It’s expected to sell out more theaters than hits like “Barbie” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” according to a report by Deadline.

Of the 33 “Eras Tour” showings at AMC Theatres in Boston for the originally scheduled opening night on Friday, most were sold out or nearly sold out, at the time of this writing. However, Swift made a surprise social media announcement Wednesday, revealing plans to open the movie a day early on Thursday as well as to add more showings to its opening weekend run.

Independent theaters are seeing a boost as well, with the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline already having sold 1,500 tickets for 14 shows so far, as part of the movie’s four-week run at the theater, according to Beth Gilligan, deputy director at the Coolidge. Its opening night showing on Friday is already sold out as well.

Gilligan, a self-described Swiftie, said she’s very excited for the film’s debut, and added that the Coolidge is getting into the fun by offering friendship bracelets in the lobby and encouraging moviegoers to sing along. She also praised Swift for making the concert experience accessible to fans who couldn’t see her live, and for producing the film outside of the typical Hollywood avenues.

“Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world, but this film was independently produced,” Gilligan said in a phone interview. “I thought that was cool, that she circumvented the major studios who are, of course, embroiled in the actors’ strike.

“She’s doing things on her terms,” Gilligan added. “That’s a very independent spirit, in so many ways, so we applaud her for that.”