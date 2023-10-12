‘Masters of the Air’ arrives in January

There has been a lot of anticipation about Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” the upcoming World War II drama from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the trio behind Emmy winners “Band of Brothers” (2001) and “The Pacific” (2010). The miniseries, based on the Donald L. Miller book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany,” was announced back in 2019, before the streaming service had even launched. Early media estimates put the cost of the third epic in the trilogy at $250 million.

The news is that the premiere of the nine-part limited series finally has a date: The first two episodes will drop on Jan. 26 of next year. New episodes will be released the following Fridays through March 15. It’s bound to be a stunner, as it portrays bombing raids over Nazi Germany from some 25,000 feet in the air. Like “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” it’s based on real events, specifically the actions of the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Air Force — also known as the “Bloody Hundredth.”