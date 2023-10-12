‘Masters of the Air’ arrives in January

There has been a lot of anticipation about Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” the upcoming World War II drama from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the trio behind Emmy winners “Band of Brothers” (2001) and “The Pacific” (2010). The miniseries, based on the Donald L. Miller book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany,” was announced back in 2019, before the streaming service had even launched. Early media estimates put the cost of the third epic in the trilogy at $250 million.
The news is that the premiere of the nine-part limited series finally has a date: The first two episodes will drop on Jan. 26 of next year. New episodes will be released the following Fridays through March 15. It’s bound to be a stunner, as it portrays bombing raids over Nazi Germany from some 25,000 feet in the air. Like “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” it’s based on real events, specifically the actions of the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Air Force — also known as the “Bloody Hundredth.”
The ensemble cast is impressive. It includes Austin Butler, nominated earlier this year for an Oscar for “Elvis,” and Barry Keoghan, nominated for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Anthony Boyle, from “The Plot Against America,” is on board, as well as Callum Turner from two “Fantastic Beasts” movies and the Peacock drama “The Capture.” Ncuti Gatwa from “Sex Education” and “Doctor Who,” Nate Mann from “The Crown,” Laurie Davidson from “Will,” Fionn O’Shea from “Normal People” — you get the idea. Like the previous two miniseries, it’s stacked with young male actors of promise. Also in the mix: Bel Powley, a favorite from “A Small Light.”
Not enough prestige for you? The first four episodes are directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose resume includes “Beasts of No Nation,” “No Time to Die,” and the first season of “True Detective.”
If you’d like to watch, or more likely rewatch, “Band of Brothers” and/or “The Pacific,” they are available to stream on Max and Netflix.
