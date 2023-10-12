Singer Genesis Owusu is here to put a bug in your ear about ‘these chaotic and absurd times’

Before he set about recording his second album with his backing group, the Black Dog Band, he wrote a short story to create a thematic mood.

The 25-year-old Owusu distills our current dystopia into an electrifying mix of future funk and punk energy. He’s inviting us to dance at the edge of the apocalypse.

It’s been more than 100 years since Franz Kafka wrote his psychological horror story “Metamorphosis.” If it’s time for an update, you might look no further than “Struggler,” the wild, genre-mashing new album from the Australian singer-rapper who goes by the stage name Genesis Owusu.

“I was inspired by the times I felt we’re all living in,” says Owusu, on the phone from a Midwest tour stop en route to a headlining gig at the Sinclair Oct. 19. The story, he explains, “is about a roach that runs and runs and runs, trying not to get stepped on by God. It’s an allegory for these chaotic and absurd times.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Stamp me down, but a roach keeps roaching,” he barks on the electropop banger “Leaving the Light.” The lead track on the album, it was also the song he took the stage to at Boston Calling back in May.

Advertisement

Genesis Owusu performs at Boston Calling in May. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

That was an impressive entrance. Owusu appeared in a huge, cloudlike cloak that made him appear 10 feet tall. When he jumped down from that height, three dancers sprung from under the tails of the cloak.

“We wanted to have something that would distort your expectations from the beginning,” explains Owusu, who designs his own costumes. “Just like the music goes through lots of different phases and styles, we wanted to show you what you were getting out of the gate through the visuals as well.”

Born Kofi Owusu-Ansah in Ghana, the future performer moved to Australia with his parents and his older brother when he was a toddler. His parents wanted to improve their sons’ educational opportunities. His aunt, uncle, and four cousins were already established in the capital city of Canberra, so that’s where they landed.

Advertisement

“We crashed with them for two months,” Owusu says. “It was a very lively household, as I remember. My dad came first, and he had, like, $200 in his pocket. Both my mom and dad just grinded, and eventually we got an apartment and started our own lives.”

Though his parents subscribed to the “stereotypical immigrant vision of your kid becoming a doctor, a lawyer, or an engineer,” as he puts it, both Owusu and his brother realized from a young age that they were destined to make music. Kojo, who is five years older, is a rapper known as Citizen Kay.

In 2019, Owusu released his debut EP, “Cardrive.” It was a promising set of hip-hop rhymes and anthemic chanting, set to murky, jazzy tracks.

But working with laptop producers “wasn’t really scratching a certain itch for me,” Owusu says. “I told my manager, ‘Throw me in the deep end. Help me find a band of the weirdest people you can find, and let’s make music.’”

They found the Black Dog Band. “I met them the same day we started recording the first album,” says Owusu, referring to “Smiling With No Teeth,” which went on to win the Australian recording industry’s Album of the Year award. “We jammed for, like, 10 hours a day for six days. That whole first album was made out of those jam sessions.”

Advertisement

His upward trajectory has been steep. He earned some early notice in America when his 2019 single “WUTD” (“What you tryna do?”) appeared in an ad for Bose headphones. For the Australian national radio station Triple J, he and his band covered the Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the UK.” The bouncy 2022 single “Get Inspired” got plenty of airplay on indie-oriented satellite radio.

While his music carries echoes of modern genre-benders such as Saul Williams, Thundercat, and TV on the Radio, Owusu says he grew up listening to a lot of Sly and the Family Stone, and he has often looked to Prince for guidance.

During the making of his debut album, he recalls, “If I got stuck on a certain way I wanted a song to go, I’d stop and go, ‘What would Prince do in this situation, if he was a 22-year-old rapper from Canberra, Australia?”

But “Struggler” continues Owusu’s confident strides toward a sound (and look) all his own. He plays keyboards, he says, but “not well.” Instead, he relies on emotional cues, body language, and his obvious abundance of charisma to convey his ideas for the music to his bandmates.

“It’s mainly abstract directions and gurgled melodies, and we just stumble our way through and eventually find the song,” he says with a laugh.

Though he may be self-deprecating, he’s also aware that what he’s doing feels like it’s outpacing the culture. Like that roach — always one step ahead.

Advertisement

“All of my influences come from people who came before me,” Owusu says. “But the melding of them makes it feel like something new.”

GENESIS OWUSU

With Godly the Ruler. At the Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. $22. www.sinclaircambridge.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.



