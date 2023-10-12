Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx bring an unusual legal case to life in ‘The Burial’

Adapted to screen by Doug Wright (2000′s Marquis de Sade drama, “Quills”), with an additional rewrite by director Maggie Betts, this dramedy drew cheers and applause when it made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. After a brief theatrical run, “The Burial” arrives on Prime Video. It’s a shame it didn’t get a longer window in theaters; this is the kind of movie worth seeing with a crowd.

“The Burial” is inspired by a 1999 article in The New Yorker by Jonathan Harr. Harr documented a real-life David vs. Goliath story involving a lawsuit between a Southern small business owner and a major Canadian conglomerate whose specialty was the “death care” business.

Biloxi, Miss., resident Jeremiah O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) has 13 children, 24 grandchildren, and eight funeral homes, all of which he shares with his loving wife and business partner, Annette (Pamela Reed). O’Keefe also has a major cash flow problem, one that puts him in contact with Canadian businessman Ray Loewen (Bill Camp).

The Loewen Group buys up funeral homes and reshapes them after its successful business model. Loewen agrees to buy three of O’Keefe’s funeral homes, on O’Keefe’s condition that the Loewen Group won’t sell burial insurance in the state of Mississippi — that’s his most lucrative side business. Contractually, these terms are all shored up, but Loewen is slow to pay in the hopes of driving O’Keefe into bankruptcy, forcing him to cheaply sell his businesses.

Enter Willie Gary (Jamie Foxx). Gary is a personal injury lawyer — a very, very successful one. His commercials are flashy affairs that feature him in $3,000 suits. The son of a sharecropper, he now owns a huge private jet called “Wings of Justice.” Gary’s courtroom manner is equal parts Perry Mason and “It’s Showtime at the Apollo.”

Most importantly, Willie Gary hasn’t lost a case in 12 years.

Contract lawsuits are not Gary’s area of expertise, not to mention they lack the potential for the requisite razzle-dazzle he uses in court. He turns O’Keefe down when the businessman tries to hire him, but eventually joins the case because he identifies with O’Keefe’s desire to leave something for his grandchildren. And because he hates corporate bullies.

Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in "The Burial." Skip Bolen/Amazon

To give him an edge, Gary decides to try the case in a majority-Black county. In an attempt to level the playing field, Loewen’s group hires Mame Downes(Jurnee Smollett), a Black lawyer who graduated top of her class at Harvard Law. Her nickname is “The Python” because she strangles her competition in court. “I’m gonna destroy you,” she whispers to Gary.

Meanwhile, O’Keefe’s lawyer, Mike Allred (Alan Ruck), who has been his counsel for the past 30 years, objects to Gary’s outrageous demand to sue the Loewen Group for $100 million. The two lawyers differ on style, and when Gary asks Allred how he feels about working with Black people, Allred admits he’s “a little prejudiced.” Betts immediately gets a hilarious sight gag out of introducing Gary’s all-Black team.

Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah O'Keefe and Alan Ruck as Mike Allred in "The Burial." Skip Bolen/Prime Video

Regarding the real case, Betts commented in a Time magazine interview that “[r]ace was not central to it, per se. But it was always there, bubbling beneath the surface. I’m obviously interested in race as an African American director.”

It’s this interest that elevates “The Burial.” The film shows how a major conglomerate was using its franchised funeral homes to exploit not only its customers but also its employees, many of whom were Black and in financial dire straits. To enforce the point, Betts shows us engrossing fictionalized testimonies (based on real ones) from several people.

When you think about it, the mortuary business is an uneasy intersection between capitalism and grief. Everybody dies, and their bodies have to go somewhere even if it’s a pine box in a potter’s field. The bereaved are often in no state of mind to meditate on choices, especially if the loss is sudden. “The Burial” uses Loewen’s activities to paint a dark picture of people being taken advantage of in times of mourning.

Betts handles these tonal shifts very well, and she’s assisted by two Oscar-winning actors at the top of their game. Foxx is his usual quick-witted, hilarious self, but he’s equally impressive in the more dramatic scenes. Jones brings a few new shadings to the stubborn, grizzled role he can do in his sleep — he’s surprisingly tender at times, and almost as funny as Foxx.

In supporting roles, Smollett turns a part that should have been bigger into a showcase for scene-stealing. Mamoudou Athie also stands out as Hal Dockins, one of Gary’s lawyers who does much of the case’s legwork.

Though it plays fast and loose with several details, “The Burial” remains true to its focus on race, class, and how capitalism exploits both regardless of a person’s color or financial means. The message is not subtly delivered, but it’s still effective.

★★★

THE BURIAL

Directed by Maggie Betts. Written by Betts and Doug Wright. Starring Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Bill Camp, Jurnee Smollett, Pamela Reed, Alan Ruck, Mamoudou Athie. 126 min. On Prime Video. Rated R (convicted of several counts of cussing)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.