Welcome back, Carter: Legendary costumer Ruth E. Carter honored with Coolidge Award

The Springfield native and two-time Oscar winner (for 2018′s “Black Panther” and its 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) has worked with everyone from Spike Lee to Steven Spielberg. And when it comes to creating costumes, she is the preeminent go-to for all aspects of Black history, whether it’s “Amistad” or Afrofuturism.

You can’t because there’s only one Ruth E. Carter, who’s been designing costumes for more than three decades.

Her new career-spanning book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther” is available now.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre is honoring Carter, 63, with the Coolidge Award at 8 p.m. Sunday, when she will participate in a Q&A following a 1 p.m. screening of 2018′s “Black Panther.”

“If you sit with me, I’m going to tell you a story,” she told the Globe. So we took the advice of this American legend, and sat with her for a phone conversation.

From left: Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett in 2018's "Black Panther," directed by Ryan Coogler. Walt Disney Studios/Photofest

Q. First of all, it’s an honor to speak with you. Congratulations on your upcoming award from The Coolidge.

A. Thank you!

Q. It’s fitting that the person who created Wakanda’s fashion sense in “Black Panther” would take charge of Zamunda’s in “Coming 2 America” (2022). Were there any similar influences between the two fictional African worlds?

A. “Coming 2 America” was a comedy. I could be broader and pay homage to the first film that was brilliantly designed by [costumer] Deborah Landis. There were those expectations that remained constant from the first “Coming to America.”

From left: Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba in 2018's "Black Panther," directed by Ryan Coogler. Walt Disney Studios/Photofest

But the way that I work as a designer is to uncover some knowledge from whatever the project is and apply that. I did that with Wakanda [by looking at] the tribes and indigenous cultures around Africa.

With Zamunda, I really wanted to bring in contemporary African designers from all over, so that the film would feel authentic.

Q. Da’Vine Joy Randolph said that when she discovered you were doing 2019′s “Dolemite Is My Name,” in which she played Lady Reed, she cried. Because she knew she was going to be taken care of — that you knew how to design for her curves and built her outfits from the ground up. Do you always work from scratch?

A. She’s brilliant. She wants her costume to really exemplify all the elements, all the layers of her performance. So we enjoyed creating things for her because, you know, size is a nonissue for Da’Vine. She’ll wear it all.

You know, “from scratch” is a relative term. In some ways, it means you buy the fabric and envision what you can make for the actor’s costume — everything comes from its rudimentary place. But it also means that you’re buying pieces in a clothing store and layering ideas together. It’s taking fashion, roughing it up and turning it into a character in a story. Everything is “from scratch” because you’re storytelling.

Q. As with “Dolemite,” you’ve done several other parodies of the Blaxploitation-era like “Black Dynamite” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” Were you a fan of Blaxploitation movies?

A. Of course — I was a child of the ‘70s. I remember Pam Grier and Richard Roundtree and “The Mack” (1973). They showed a powerful side of our community. Even though there was this emulation of “pimps and prostitutes,” some films also had a consciousness, an awareness. There are a lot of things wrong with them — the money did not go back to the community at all — but there were also a lot of things that were right. They were exciting and had some Black directors like Melvin van Peebles.

Q. For “Sucka,” how did you come up with the fish in Antonio Fargas’s shoes? That is beyond crazy.

A. When I was a kid, I saw a shoe like that in a store window. There was also a football player named “Frenchy” Fuqua who wore platform shoes with goldfish in them. And then, when I got the script, Keenen Ivory Wayans had written that Flyguy had “platform shoes with goldfish in them.” We both were aware of this! It was exciting that this childhood thing I saw was in the script and I could make them.

Q. How did you meet Spike Lee? You’ve done so many of his films.

A. We met in Los Angeles. He came to see a dance performance I designed costumes for in South Central. He was with my friend [casting director] Robi Reed, and she introduced us.

Q. After over three decades in the business, did you feel this was the right time for your book?

A. I’m at the point in my career where I can look back and just go through all of my fashions and talk about them. And I wanted to put all the stories together before I forgot the details. After 30 years, there’s a lot of details. I would need someone to say “remember when you jumped on that camel and raced across the desert to fix Denzel’s collar [on the ‘Malcolm X’ shoot]?”

From left: Spike Lee and Denzel Washington (as Malcolm X) in 1992's "Malcolm X," directed by Spike Lee. Warner Bros./Photofest

Q. That story alone would get me to buy the book.

A. [Laughs] It was important to talk about my experiences, and give back. So many wonderful costume students out there have said that I inspire them. I really wanted to give them my journey.

Estelle Harris as Estelle Costanza, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, and Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza in "Seinfeld." Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Q. Is it true that you were the costume designer on the first episode of “Seinfeld?”

A. Yes. It was the pilot. Jason Alexander said, “I was thinking I should wear glasses,” and all I had on me were the ones from “Malcolm X” (1992). He tried them on, and that’s how we discovered we were going to put gold-rimmed glasses on George. I also went to Jerry Seinfeld’s house to pick out his wardrobe.

Ruth E. Carter attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosts "The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Book Signing and Conversation" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 29 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Q. What advice would you give to folks who are just starting out? Or maybe the better question is, what advice do you wish you had when you started?

A. We sacrifice so much in our own personal lives, to learn the profession, to get the job done. We endure long hours, and we miss parties, we miss birthdays, we don’t see our family. And sometimes we think, “maybe I’m doing this wrong.” When you are focused, you think you’re gonna miss out on [social events]. So I would say, to those who are focused and excited about their craft, but fear missing out, don’t worry about it. Those events are never going away. And you will get there. What you’re doing is important for you.

Interview was condensed and edited for clarity.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.