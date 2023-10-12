Five things we learned from Caroline Ellison’s bombshell testimony at the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

“It wasn’t a safe place for customers to keep their money,” Ellison said on the stand Wednesday.

For Caroline Ellison, star witness in the Manhattan trial of embattled crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, the answers she gave about the misuse of funds by her onetime boss and boyfriend were simple: Everything, and the whole time.

Amid the Watergate hearings, GOP Senator Howard Baker Jr. asked a pair of questions that would come to define the scandal : “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

Ellison, a Newton native and the daughter of two MIT economics professors, took the stand for a third day on Thursday, wrapping up her account of the collapse of Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange and its affiliated hedge fund, Alameda Research, which she ran.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers cross-examined Ellison on Thursday following two days of her laying out for prosectors the series of events that led up to the breakdown of the crypto firms late last year. Ellison pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts last year, agreeing to cooperate with the government in exchange for avoiding prosecution herself.

Here are some highlights from Ellison’s bombshell testimony.

Bankman-Fried allegedly ordered ‘alternative balance sheets’ for Alameda

At the center of prosectors’ case against Bankman-Fried is that he orchestrated the siphoning of customer funds from FTX to bankroll Alameda’s trading activity, an illegal arrangement that left investors out billions of dollars when the firms collapsed.

By and large, Ellison corroborated this account, telling jurors that Bankman-Fried “directed” her to commit these crimes.

In one potentially damning detail, Ellison described crafting seven “alternative balance sheets” for Alameda in June 2022, hiding its relationship with FTX, to present to Alameda lenders, at Bankman-Fried’s request. The real balance sheet, she said, “showed that Alameda was in a very risky position,” with about $10 billion in borrowed funds from FTX customers and $5 billion in loans to FTX executives and others, she said.

“When I started working at Alameda I don’t think I would have believed if you told me I would be sending false balance sheets to our lenders or taking customer money,” she said. “But over time it was something I felt more comfortable with.”

In this courtroom sketch, Caroline Ellison weeps as she testifies during FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's trial in Manhattan federal court on Oct. 11 in New York. Elizabeth Williams/Associated Press

The collapse of FTX and Alameda was ‘the worst week’ of her life

In a show of emotion on the stand, Ellison cried while recounting the collapse of the firms in November 2022, which she called “the worst week of my life.”

“I had a lot of mood swings during that week and a lot of different feelings,” she said. “But one of the feelings I had was an overwhelming feeling of relief as I said it was something I had been dreading for several months.”

“I felt a sense of relief that I didn’t have to lie anymore, that I could start taking responsibility for what I had done,” she added.

Caroline Ellison departs the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in Manhattan on Oct. 10. JEENAH MOON/NYT

Their personal relationship ‘created some awkward situations’

Ellison also shared many details about her personal relationship with Bankman-Fried, which has been the object of much tabloid speculation. They began “sleeping together on and off” shortly after she joined Alameda in 2018, she said, and it later transitioned to a romantic relationship. After breaking up and getting back together, she said, they split for good in 2022.

“The whole time we were dating, he was also my boss at work, which created some awkward situations,” she told jurors.

The couple discussed their relationship in a private Google Doc, she said, particularly how their professional dynamic “made me feel like sort of an unequal partner in our relationship,” she told jurors. They eventually broke up, she testified, because she wasn’t satisfied with the partnership.

“I sort of wanted more,” she said, “but often felt like he was distant or not paying attention to me.”

After they broke up, she said Thursday, she tried to limit their one-on-one interactions, though they still lived together in a luxury Bahamas penthouse with other FTX players. “We talked sometimes outside of work,” she said. “He still lived in the same apartment, so it’s hard to avoid that entirely.”

Though they kept in touch about professional matters over the messaging app Signal and she gave him “regular updates” on Alameda’s financial circumstances, she said, she felt there “were periods of time when he wasn’t paying attention to Alameda,” she testified.

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried speaks at the Crypto Bahamas conference in Nassau on April 27, 2022. ERIKA P. RODRIGUEZ/NYT

SBF was focused on cultivating ‘an image of himself’

The curly-haired countenance that Bankman-Fried presented to the world was a carefully curated front, Ellison told jurors. It was the product of Bankman-Fried’s desire to “cultivate an image of himself as a very smart, competent, somewhat eccentric founder.”

This exposure was compounded by the fact that, unlike Ellison, Bankman-Fried reveled in media attention, she testified.

And this attitude was not limited to his appearance, Ellison said. She told jurors that Bankman-Fried traded a luxury car for a plainer vehicle.

“He said he thought it was better for his image to be driving a Toyota Corolla,” she said.

In courtroom testimony, Caroline Ellison said that Sam Bankman-Fried considered courting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to buy equity in his FTX crypto exchange before it collapsed. Evelyn Hockstein/Associated Press

SBF had a political edge

Bankman-Fried’s involvement and connections in the political realm came up several times over the course of Ellison’s testimony. Some of the misused Alameda funds, she testified, were used to make large political donations.

Before the firms’ breakdown, Ellison said, Bankman-Fried considered courting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to buy equity in FTX. Onetime politico Anthony Scaramucci set up a meeting between the two, Ellison said.

Bankman-Fried was also interested in strategic regulation, Ellison said. In one of the entries from a list Ellison made entitled “things Sam is freaking out about,” Ellison said Bankman-Fried was concerned with “getting regulators to crack down on Binance,” another crypto exchange.

“He said that if there was a regulatory action against Binance a lot of customers might move to FTX,” Ellison said.

Bankman-Fried, she said, may have also harbored his own political ambitions. At one point, Ellison told jurors, he told her he believed he had a 5 percent chance he would one day become president.

“When you say president, what are you referring to?” asked one prosecutor.

“Of the United States,” Ellison replied.

