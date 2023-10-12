Israel’s war with Hamas echoes through Mass. tech and life sciences industries

Israeli physician-scientist Lavi Erisson, chief executive of Cambridge gene therapy startup Gensaic, said he and his wife, a practicing doctor, are discussing whether to put their work here on hold and return to Israel as medical volunteers during the fighting.

Iris Grossman, an Israeli-born biotech executive in Cambridge, did what she often does on Tuesday morning: log into an employee meeting of her company, Eleven Therapeutics. But for some of her colleagues, the meeting was far from routine: They participated from a bomb shelter in Israel as the terrorist group Hamas fired rockets from Gaza.

“That is a strong urge,” Erisson said.

For hundreds of Israeli employees working at Massachusetts life sciences and technology industries — or the many Israeli companies with operations in the state — daily life has become an agonizing split screen of atrocities and war raging in the Middle East and work responsibilities here. Some 300 businesses employing at least 9,000 employees in Massachusetts — particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, data storage, and networking — have ties to Israel, according to the New England-Israel Business Council.

Virtually all Israelis working here have family members in Israel serving in the military or reserves. Yuval Gonczarowski, chief executive of Cambridge software startup Akooda, was among the 300,000 reservists called up by the Israeli government.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s devastating,” Gonczarowski said Tuesday in a call from Israel.

Adi Gilboa-Geffen, a Cambridge-based senior vice president at Eleven Therapeutics, said a friend who was organizing a surprise 70th birthday party for Gilboa-Geffen’s mother in Israel was among those civilians killed on Saturday.

“Once the names [of the victims] come out, there will not be one Israeli who does not know somebody,” Gilboa-Geffen said.

The ties between Massachusetts and Israel’s business communities have grown and strengthened over the past decade. Israel has built one of the most vibrant innovation sectors in the world, and provided a pipeline of talent and opportunity for Massachusetts industries.

In 2011, Governor Deval Patrick created the Massachusetts-Israel Innovation Partnership, the first effort focused on tech development between Israel and a US state. Patrick also led two business-oriented trips to Israel, and Governor Charlie Baker did the same in 2016.

Some of the region’s largest tech companies were founded by Israelis, including internet pioneer Akamai Technologies and cybersecurity firms Snyk and Transmit Security. At Transmit Security, about 15 percent of the company’s Israeli workforce has been called up for reserve duty, said chief executive and cofounder Mickey Boodaei, who has two daughters in active military service.

“Everyone at Transmit Security knows someone who’s been murdered or kidnapped,” Boodaei said. “Many of our employees are volunteering to help the families of people who were murdered or left without a home.”

Jeremy Levin, a dual citizen of the US and Israel and former president of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, is part of a group organizing flights back home for hundreds of Israeli reservists now living along America’s eastern seaboard, many working in the tech and life sciences fields.

“In my life, I’ve seen wars,” said Levin, who now runs biotech Ovid Therapeutics in New York. “But I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Much of the work at life sciences companies in Israel has ground to a halt for now. The effect on Massachusetts and other American companies has been minimal so far, but the impact could grow if the war drags on.

Some of the largest US life sciences names have operations in Israel, and many others collaborate with Israeli partners or conduct clinical trials in the country. Marlborough-based medical device maker Boston Scientific has about 400 employees there, most of whom work in Yokne’am, a city in northern Israel, said Emily Anderson, a company spokeswoman.

In 2021, the company paid $1.1 billion for a surgical laser business headquartered in Yokne’am called Lumenis and acquired the workforce. Anderson said that part of Israel has not yet been directly affected by the war with Hamas. “We are thankful that our employees who work in the region or are currently there on business travel are accounted for at this time.”

Another life sciences giant, laboratory supplies company Thermo Fisher of Waltham, has four locations in Israel. The company declined to disclose the number of employees based there.

Israelis working in Massachusetts say they’re grateful for the outpouring of support from their American friends and colleagues. But they also describe feelings of frustration and disorientation as they realize that the magnitude of the tragedy is beyond the experience of most Americans.

“Not many people here can fathom the intensity of the horror,” said Oden Biran, CEO of the Natick life-sciences firm NeuroDex. “Everyone’s traumatized in Israel, but there’s also a sense of community there that, in many cases, Israelis don’t have here.”

Phil Serlin, chief executive of BioLineRx, a biotech based in the central Israeli city of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut, has stationed about half of the company’s 90 employees in Waltham. While it’s business as usual in the US, Israeli employees are consumed by the conflict as the nation mobilizes.

“Right now everyone’s working virtually,” said Serlin, whose sons, daughter, and sons-in-law are being called up as reservists. “Our business is closed, schools are closed, rocket fire is coming in.”

Iris Grossman at Eleven in Cambridge sees the bitter irony of Israelis in the biopharma field being pulled away by the war from jobs focused on creating drugs to save lives.

“We’re very resilient despite the wars we’re subject to,” she said. “For those of us working in biotech, our values are pursuing the betterment of the human condition. This is our purpose on earth.”

Jonathan Saltzman of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.