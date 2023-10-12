With new gates, Massport makes an $800 million bet on international travel at Logan

Then, the music stopped at Logan in 2020, when the pandemic all but grounded air travel for months. Massport chief executive Lisa Wieland had to make major cuts to operating expenses and long-planned capital improvements.

The airport’s overseers at the Massachusetts Port Authority aggressively courted overseas carriers for much of the 2010s, promising access to Greater Boston’s renowned universities and high-powered industries — along with some financial incentives for certain far-flung locales.

Logan Airport’s business soared in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic upended air travel, with international travel providing much of the lift.

But Wieland kept pushing forward with a crucial expansion of Terminal E, Logan’s primary gateway for international flights, albeit in a scaled-back form. Instead of seven new gates, Massport would add four to the terminal’s long-standing 12 gates, with the hope of easing congestion and reducing the need to shuttle passengers to and from jets parked on the tarmac.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

On Friday, Wieland and other Massport officials will join Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu to celebrate the end result: a 320,000-square-foot addition to Terminal E. The terminal expansion, designed by architect Luis Vidal and engineering firm AECOM, actually opened to passengers in August, although a few punch list items remained. And while the decision to pare back from seven new gates to four gates was intended to save money, the project still costs Massport about $800 million — slightly more than the $765 million originally projected for all seven gates in 2019. Why? Surging construction costs during the past three years are to blame, along with COVID-era safety precautions and delays.

Advertisement

The bottom line: Moving ahead with the expansion in a time of deep financial uncertainty underscored just how big a role Logan plays in the regional economy, particularly in stoking international travel. In 2019, prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, Massport says international travelers spent an estimated $4 billion in Massachusetts and contributed $250 million in state and local taxes.

Advertisement

“We live in a world-class city and state that deserves a world-class international gateway,” Wieland said.

Friday’s event, she said, will also double as a 100th anniversary celebration for the airport. This will be one of the last big Massport events for Wieland, who plans to step down from the job in a few weeks to join National Grid as a top executive at the utility company.

Boston Red multi-million dollar Terminal E expansion Share Travel writer Christopher Muther shares a peek at Logan Airport’s new multi-million dollar terminal expansion.

Aviation director Ed Freni said the extra room at Terminal E has enabled Massport to rearrange its 11 Federal Inspection Services processing lanes, to make them more efficient and cut down on long wait times. The addition of four new gates means significantly fewer planes will have to unload passengers and cargo out on the tarmac, rather than directly into the terminal. Freni said the addition has been “somewhat exceeding expectations” since the expansion opened two months ago and “will get even better as time goes on.”

International travel has taken much longer than domestic travel to bounce back from Logan’s pandemic lows, but Massport has seen significant progress this year. In fact, more international travelers came through Logan in July (912,000) than in the same month in 2019 (892,000). For the first half of the year, the number is still down, but only slightly: 4.79 million passengers vs. 4.83 million in the first half of 2019. The number of international flights through Logan has also not fully recovered: 29,000 have taken off and landed in the first half of this year, compared to 32,000 in the same period four years ago.

Advertisement

Massport officials say they currently serve 53 international destinations out of Logan, compared to a peak of 56 in 2019. Freni said Massport is still waiting on Hainan Airlines to resume its Boston-Beijing service, although its return hinges more on US-China diplomacy than economic factors.

Wieland said Massport has not given up on adding those extra three gates to Terminal E, which would bring the total up to 19.

Workers, in March, helping to build the new Terminal E at Logan Airport. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“We think the four gates for now will meet the current demand,” Wieland said. “We’ll evaluate when to add those three gates ... back into the capital program.”

Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, is among the business leaders in Boston who hope Massport eventually adds those three gates. Still, he’s happy that Terminal E has been expanded and now has a modern-looking entrance for international visitors.

“From the standing of Boston as a city of business and commerce,” Rooney said, “having an airport terminal, particularly for international arrivals that speaks to Boston as a world-class city is critical.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.