As streaming video surges, prices are going up. Where does that leave viewers?

Virtually every major streaming service has raised its prices recently, or soon will. Industry leader Netflix is expected to increase its $15.49 basic rate after the Hollywood actors’ strike ends, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. Apple TV Plus , long a bargain at $4.99 a month, became less of a bargain at $6.99 last November. Discovery Plus just bumped its monthly price from $6.99 to $8.99, or $4.99 if you’re willing to put up with commercials.

Just a few years ago, streaming movies and TV via the internet seemed like a bargain. Today, not so much.

Disney Plus, which cost $6.99 a month when it launched in 2019, will raise its price to $13.99 on October 12, while Hulu, once as low as $9.99 a month, goes to $17.99 on the same day. Both services offer a $7.99 ad-supported rate, but in exchange for the lower price, viewers will have to put up with commercials.

Even the free video offering included in the Amazon Prime shopping service isn’t quite as free as it used to be. Prime’s annual membership fee rose from $119 to $139 last year, and starting next year, the company will serve up commercials with its videos. If you want to keep the ad-free version, it’ll cost an extra $2.99 a month.

It was bound to happen. For years, the streamers kept prices low in a bid to win new subscribers. Mission accomplished. In 2014, about a quarter of US households subscribed to a streaming service, according to research firm Statista. Today, the Leichtman Research Group says the number has risen to 83 percent.

Now there are no more new customers to capture. “Basically, their growth has stalled,” said analyst Bruce Leichtman. “They have no more growth in the US.”

Meanwhile, the streamers have spent lavishly to create new TV shows and movies, with little apparent thought about how they’d recoup their investment. As Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief financial officer CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said at an investors’ conference last month, “for a decade in streaming, an enormously valuable amount of quality content has been given away well below fair market value. And I think that’s in the process of being corrected.”

Netflix alone spent $16.7 billion on TV shows and movies last year. Apple has spent an estimated $6.5 billion to create shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Foundation,” according to entertainment industry magazine Variety, which also reported that Amazon has spent $715 million on a single TV series, “The Rings of Power.”

But while two major streamers, Netflix and Hulu, are solidly profitable, other services like Disney Plus, Peacock, and Max “are losing hundreds of millions, sometimes billions of dollars a year,” said streaming media analyst Dan Rayburn.

Apple and Amazon can easily afford such losses. For them, video is a sideshow that steers customers to their core tech and retail businesses. Even so, both companies expect to turn a profit on video someday, so their recent rate tweaks are a harbinger of more to come.

Even as streaming TV services jack up their prices, consumers are abandoning traditional cable and satellite TV services by the millions. In 2008, 87 percent of US households had a pay TV subscription, according to Leichtman. Today, the number is just 64 percent.

“More people have streaming services than have pay TV,” said Leichtman. In fact, a recent Nielsen survey found that US viewers now spend more time watching streamed videos than cable or broadcast shows.

Even viewers who want traditional cable channels can choose a “virtual” cable service like YouTube TV, which streams about 100 broadcast and cable networks for about $73 a month — no cable box needed. Leichtman estimates that about 15 percent of US households now use a virtual cable service. Combined with other stats, that means less than half of all US homes still use old-school cable or satellite TV.

This isn’t entirely bad news for cable companies like Comcast, Charter Communications, and Verizon, which are both cable TV providers and broadband internet service providers, or ISPs.

Their TV businesses must pay transmission fees to cable channels like ESPN or Fox News to carry their shows. For instance, Comcast must give ESPN $9.42 per month per cable subscriber, whether that subscriber watches the channel or not.

But as ISPs, they pay nothing to carry streaming services like Netflix, making their internet operations more profitable than cable TV. “If you’re an ISP,” said Rayburn, “you’ll benefit either way because you make more margin on the broadband than anything else.”

As more (and better) shows are offered through streaming services, the cable networks are starting to play hardball against the makers of cable TV programs. And sometimes, consumers are the victims.

In August, Charter, the nation’s second-biggest cable company, stopped offering ESPN and other Disney-owned channels to its 15 million customers for nearly two weeks. Charter complained that Disney wanted higher fees for ESPN, even as Disney kept moving more of its programming to streaming services like ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, which undermined Charter’s cable business.

Charter bluntly warned Disney and other cable TV producers that if this trend continued, Charter might abandon cable TV altogether and exclusively provide broadband services. It was a potent threat because even with shrinking cable audiences, Charter’s annual payments to ESPN approached $1.8 billion.

In the end, Disney agreed to let Charter provide ad-supported versions of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus to its customers free of charge. But the Charter-Disney showdown proved that the rise of streaming and the decay of traditional cable has become a major headache for TV producers, who must offer more and better streaming content, without ravaging their cable TV revenue.

It’s a balancing act for consumers, too. With recent streaming price hikes and the near-certainty of more to come, the challenge of picking the right viewing options is more bewildering than ever. Just two things are certain: There are plenty of choices, and none of them are as cheap as they used to be.

