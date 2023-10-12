Talks between studios and actors union break down

Negotiations between the major entertainment studios and the union representing tens of thousands of actors have collapsed, with both sides saying Thursday morning that they remained far apart on the most significant issues. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of the studios, said it was suspending talks because they were “no longer moving us in a productive direction” after a session Wednesday. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the actors union, which has been on strike since July, accused studio executives of “bully tactics,” and said the studios recently presented an offer “that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began.” The collapse of the negotiations is a significant setback for the entertainment industry, which has essentially been at a standstill for months because of dual strikes by actors and screenwriters. On Monday, more than 8,000 screenwriters ratified a new three-year contract with the studio alliance, formally ending their monthslong labor dispute. There was optimism that a deal with the actors would follow and that Hollywood could soon fully roar back to life. — NEW YORK TIMES

MORTGAGES

Rates continue their upward climb

Home loan borrowing costs rose for the fifth straight week, keeping the average long-term US. mortgage rate at its highest level in more than two decades and taking another bite out of prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.57 percent from 7.49 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.92 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Former Barclays CEO fined and banned over Epstein relationship

Britain’s financial regulator said on Thursday that former Barclays Bank chief executive Jes Staley has been fined $2.2 million and banned from holding senior financial roles in the United Kingdom for misleading it over the nature of his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement that Staley, a US citizen, had “recklessly approved” a letter sent by Barclays to the FCA, which claimed the bank’s former boss did not have a close relationship with Epstein. But in email messages, Staley described Epstein as one of his “deepest” and “most cherished” friends, according to the regulator. Staley had acted as a private banker to the disgraced financier during his previous time at JP Morgan, where he worked for more than 30 years. Staley, 66, stepped down from Barclays in 2021 as criticism over his ties to Epstein, who killed himself in a federal jail in August 2019, a month after his arrest on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRANSPORTATION

Maersk teams up with Starlink for internet on container ships

A.P. Moller-Maersk is teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite network to equip hundreds of container ships with high-speed internet access aimed at improving crew morale and speeding its push into digitizing logistics services. About 30 vessels were fitted with the systems as part of a pilot program, the Copenhagen-based company said Thursday. By mid-2024, Maersk intends to have the technology installed on more than 330 company-owned ships, said Leonardo Sonzio, the head of fleet management and technology. The world’s seafarers suffered from isolation more than most employees during the pandemic, enduring a rough combination of workplace stress: fully loaded ships, long delays around ports, difficulty getting shore leave, and employers basking in record profits. Adding to the misery, internet connectivity on ocean voyages is notoriously spotty with its reliance on older satellites. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FURNITURE

Ikea dropping prices

Ikea has started cutting prices after a year marked by soaring inflation and weak consumer sentiment in most of its markets. The company is cutting prices across a range of products, including a 20 percent cut on the popular book shelf Billy. The furniture company hiked prices to franchisees at the beginning of the year amid soaring costs in its supply chain. As COVID-restrictions were fully lifted and visitors returned to the physical stores, Ikea’s online sales remained roughly flat. The company continued to develop small store formats, adding more than 70 locations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Delta had a high-flying quarter

Planes packed with summer travelers boosted Delta Air Lines to a $1.11 billion profit in the third quarter, and the carrier said Thursday that it expects revenue to keep rising into the holiday season. Profit was up 59 percent from a year earlier, as strong ticket sales — especially for premium seats and international flights — helped Delta shrug off higher labor costs. The Atlanta-based airline predicted ranges for fourth-quarter and full-year profit that mostly exceed Wall Street expectations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

EasyJet makes record purchase of new planes

EasyJet placed the biggest aircraft order in the discount carrier’s history, potentially buying as many as 257 jets from Airbus in a commitment valued at almost $20 billion as it seeks to benefit from booming travel demand and get its hands on planes that are rapidly selling out. The airline will buy an additional 157 Airbus A320neo jets, with an option to add 100 more, with deliveries running through 2034. The carrier is also converting 35 of its previously ordered A320neo into the larger A321neo as it looks to tap better economies of scale. Airbus and rival Boeing have said they’re practically sold out for years, and the rush for new planes is now extending to bigger, more-expensive widebody models. Airlines are set to continue their buying spree next month at the Dubai Air Show, where local champion Emirates has already teased that it wants to order more. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT MONITORING

TransUnion fined millions by CFPB and FTC

Federal regulators fined credit-reporting agency TransUnion a total of $23 million for tenant screening and security freeze failures on Thursday. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission fined TransUnion $15 million because the company did not take steps to ensure the rental background checks that landlords use to decide who gets housing were accurate. They fined the company another $8 million for falsely telling consumers they had placed or removed security freezes and locks on their credit reports. TransUnion told tens of thousands of consumers their requests were completed when, in reality, the requests were dumped into a yearslong backlog. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Branson wins UK ruling over abandoned US rail naming

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Enterprises Ltd. won a UK court ruling over brand rights on US trains worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Virgin Enterprise is seeking about $250 million after Brightline Holdings abandoned its 20-year deal to use the Virgin brand less than two years after signing it. Brightline terminated the agreement in 2020 alleging the Virgin brand “repelled customers, investors and employees” from its rail business. “Brightline has failed to prove that the brand had ceased to be a brand of international high repute,” Judge Mark Pelling said in the ruling published Thursday. “Although it was suggested by Brightline that its standing with consumers was damaged by its continued association with Virgin, there is no evidence that is so.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

