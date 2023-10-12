Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie could have a $150 million weekend

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which hits cinemas starting Thursday, could exceed $150 million in ticket sales by the end of the weekend according to industry projections . in fact, the film has already taken in the bulk of that lofty amount in advance sales.

Taylor Swift’s theatrical release of her “Eras Tour” concert film is already on pace to rake in more than $100 million — another handsome sum for the string of blockbuster stadium shows that has already outgrossed the economies of many small countries.

The movie will appeal to Swifties who couldn’t snag a ticket for her performance at Gillette Stadium in May, along with many people who did attend but still can’t get enough of the pop idol.

The Eras Tour’s live performances generated $5 billion — an economic impact higher than the gross domestic product of 50 countries, the research company QuestionPro said in June.

Concertgoers spent $1,300 on average per show, and 91 percent of them said they’d still do it over again, according to a QuestionPro study.

For the movie release, Swift is taking a unique approach that may pay off for her growing business interests.

Joe Ackil installed lighting for the Eras Tour at the Patriot Place shopping mall in May. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Instead of using a studio to produce her film, Swift made a direct deal with AMC Theaters. That could save her tens of millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on marketing and distribution, The New York Times reported.

A ticket at AMC in Boston is selling for about $25 before additional fees. And if these Swifties don’t think they have enough merch, they can also “snack in style” with an exclusive large popcorn tin that costs $20, or a $12 large collectible fountain drink cup.

And just as the pink wave of Barbie movie-goers supported local businesses this summer, the “Eras Tour” film is bringing in revenue to smaller, non-AMC, movie venues and businesses.

So keep those beaded friendship bracelets on — the Eras Tour is here to stay, at least for a few weeks.

Taylor Swift fans Emilia Leary and Naomi Mathews showed off the bracelets they made for an Eras Tour concert. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her @Macieparker22.