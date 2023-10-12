Globe readers share their favorite restaurant desserts in honor of National Dessert Day Saturday

In honor of National Dessert Day on Oct. 14, we asked Globe readers about restaurant desserts they swear by. To be clear: We aren’t talking about Mike’s cannolis (though we love those, too) and ice cream shops or bakeries. We wanted to know: What gem at the bottom of a menu makes the entrée look like a warm-up act? Here are reader favorites.

Yes, it’s $45. But it feeds the whole table. And when it comes out, the server sets it on fire. Renee from Boston recommends Yvonne’s baked Alaska, and calls the speakeasy supper club “nostalgic . . . I love [Yvonne’s] because it reminds me of all of the history that space holds. My grandparents used to take me to Locke-Ober when I was young.” (After 137 years, Locke-Ober closed in 2012. Yvonne’s now occupies that space.)

Yvonne’s baked Alaska is a chocolate cake with vanilla semifreddo, candy bar nougat, pistachios, chocolate almonds, salted caramel, and meringue. One reviewer calls the dish the menu’s crown jewel, while TikTokers joke it’s “fire.”

Fried dough cachangas with miso-butterscotch, caramelized pineapple ice cream, and a pineapple chip from Ruka Restobar. Kajsa Kedefors

Fried dough cachangas at Ruka

Of all the desserts we tried, the fried dough cachangas ($11) at the Peruvian-Japanese-Chinese Ruka made our list of favorites. These crouton-size bites are chewy, with the inside like a cross between a croissant and a doughnut. Before testing, we anticipated dry, sweet, air-filled puffs — comforting, but nothing special. Instead, the dough bites were pleasantly crispy, and the caramelized pineapple ice cream complemented the miso-butterscotch glaze.

Colleen B. from Charlestown said, “This dessert is made up of little fried bites of happiness in a delicious miso-butterscotch sauce. Smaller than doughnuts, these bites are served fresh and hot, perfect for sharing. They are one of my favorite desserts in Boston, and a must whenever I visit Ruka!”

Ten-layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing and pineapple syrup from Ocean Prime in Seaport. Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ten-layer carrot cake at Ocean Prime

Listed first on Ocean Prime’s dessert menu, the 10-layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing and pineapple syrup ($17) is a “guest favorite,” said Ocean Prime spokesperson Juliana Bigler. They use carrot puree instead of shredded carrot, “which makes it soft and moist,” their executive pastry chef said in a video from 2018. The Tripadvisor reviews are glowing, with one person writing that one slice is enough to feed five people, and another celebrating the fact that it’s nut-free, a rarity among carrot cakes. Fun fact: it’s also DoorDashable.

Ashlee Wolfram from Medford recommended this dessert, writing, “I’m usually searching for chocolate on dessert menus but this caught my eye immediately. Ten layers? Yes. Each one delivering on that spiced carrot cake flavor with an even balance of cream cheese icing. It’s as visually appealing as it is tasty. Try it with the pineapple syrup for a nice flavor balance.”

Snow Egg at Ostra

Audrey Giannattasio from Chelsea calls Ostra’s Snow Egg ($17), “Delicious AND art on a plate!” The meringue, filled with a lemon curd mousse, sits on top of raspberries, a basil sauce at the base. It’s gluten-free. Online, the majority call the dessert “sensational” and a “standout.”

Biscotti Napoleon from Geppetto

After opening in 2021 in Cambridge, Geppetto’s pastry chef Brian Mercury told Eater, “Italian desserts are classically ‘less is more.’ . . . We’re making desserts that look beautiful but [are] simplistic and precise.” One of these desserts is “Biscotti Napoleon” ($18), which is meant to be shared by two or more.

Eric from Cambridge breaks it down. “It starts with a rectangular wafer, which is topped with whipped pistachio cream, followed by another wafer, topped with whipped vanilla cream, caramel, and fresh raspberries, topped by a third wafer covered in powdered sugar. I’ve had pistachio ice cream, but never whipped pistachio cream. The pairing of it — vanilla cream, caramel, and raspberries — was out of this world. The [tartness and] freshness of the raspberries [was] perfectly balanced [with] the vanilla and nutty creaminess. The dessert is almost all cream, and the wafer/cookies provided structure, crunch, and texture.”

Turkish-style profiteroles (left, $15) and baked Alaska (right, $16) from Oleana in Cambridge. Kristin Teig

Turkish-style profiteroles and baked Alaska at Oleana

Oleana took the prize for most recommended by readers.

Eliza Novick from Belmont says of their famed baked Alaska ($15) that it’s topped with a “sky-high cumulus cloud of meringue, artfully singed. Pillowy and marshmallowy and divine. … Flavors [are] bright and unique. Something I would never make at home, which makes it an extra special treat.”

The torched meringue outer layer encapsulates coconut ice cream, which sits on top of a coconut macaroon. At the base is a pool of passion fruit caramel sauce.

Kristina Fenn Silver from Arlington writes that the dessert “feels indulgent and refreshing at the same time.”

“The combination of creamy and tangy is perfect,” says Sarah from Charlestown.

Also a winner: Turkish-style profiteroles ($15). They’re bite-size cream puffs filled with tahini brown butter crème and drizzled with sesame caramel. A streusel of sesame caramel cashews and crumbled halva is sprinkled on top.

Adam from Sudbury says, “More desserts need to have halva in them. This has a lovely contrast of different textures. It’s sweet, creamy, [and] salty. I certainly love the baked Alaska, but I believe the profiteroles should be the dessert that Oleana is famous for.”

Bread pudding with salted caramel sauce from Spiga Ristorante. Francesco Gargiulli

Bread pudding with salted caramel sauce at Spiga Ristorante

Co-owner of Spiga Ristorante Francesco Gargiulli said chef Marisa locco’s bread pudding “became legendary. She launched the recipe decades ago and it still [remains] the signature dessert of our restaurant.”

The dessert is specially baked in a brick oven, and many rave about the pudding online. One reviewer called it the “pièce de résistance” and pinned the bread pudding as the culprit of their waistline growth. (It keeps well in the freezer.)

Patrick Griffin from Norwood says, “Bread pudding is one of those desserts that gets short shrift in many places, but the house-made bread is treated with immense care as it is formed into a delicious, rich, but not overwhelming delight at the end of a meal.”

Ricotta loukamades (Greek-style doughnuts) with added halva caramel sauce from Sarma in Somerville. Kajsa Kedefors

Ricotta loukamades with halva caramel sauce at Sarma

The ricotta loukamades at Sarma ($9) are really good. They’re moist and cakey with a lemony tang, and they’re covered in powdered sugar. But adding the halva caramel sauce for $4 kicks them up a several notches.

Emily Lyons from Boston’s North End writes, “Adding the halva caramel makes it a decadent experience, and you can decide how much caramel you’d like on each loukamade. It melts in your mouth and you can taste the attention to detail, which I think sets it apart.”

Butterscotch pudding at Row 34

“It’s childhood in a glass, and yet still highly refined,” writes Matt DeMatteis from Milton.

While I’m not particularly a butterscotch pudding fan, I see what DeMatteis was getting at. Row 34′s butterscotch pudding ($11) is a thick whip that tastes a bit like pumpkin, or as my tasting partner said, like fall. It is sweet and has a nice consistency. Definitely share this one.

Cheesecake from 1928 Beacon Hill

This one has a hefty price tag — $15 per slice — but it’s worth it. Cheesecake is my favorite dessert, and when it’s on the menu, I order it. 1928 Beacon Hill’s nicely dense, creamy cheesecake is the best I’ve tried in Boston.

Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.