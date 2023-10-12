Ghostly local tours, travel dopp kits, and Oceania offers cruisers even more

Just in time for the spooky Halloween season, ExperienceFirst is adding a Haunted Boston Walking Tour to its roster of experiences that showcase local hot spots and famous landmarks in 12 major international cities. Touted as “where history and horror walk hand in hand,” the tour — led by experienced local guides — adds a new dimension to the usual historic walking tour, exploring sites of murder, the paranormal, and the turbulent past of the city where the American revolution was born. Both locals and visitors can learn some of Boston’s dark history and enjoy its frightful tales.

When the sun sets, you’ll meet in the Boston Common and set off on a leisurely 1.5-hour walk, beginning with the nearby “hanging tree” where early executions took place, followed by sites such as the sculpture of Mary Dyer, a Puritan-turned-Quaker referred to as the “White Witch” who was hanged for her religious beliefs; the Boston Athenaeum, an Italian Renaissance Revival building said to be haunted by the Reverend Thaddeus Mason Harris; the Boston Massacre site by the Old State House; the haunted Omni Parker House; various burial grounds; and more. Tours happen rain or shine, though full refunds are given for extreme weather events. Tours depart Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays at 4 p.m. It is recommended you arrive 15 minutes early. $34 per adult and child. www.exp1.com/boston-tours/haunted-boston-walking-tour

Oceania Cruises, a culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has debuted its “Simply MORE” program. Oceania Cruises

THERE:

CRUISE LINE OFFERS MORE

Looking for cruises with interesting itineraries and great perks? Oceania Cruises, a culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has debuted its “Simply MORE” program. Created to elevate the guest experience in luxury cruising, the brand’s added value promise for all new reservations includes free round-trip airfare, free airport transfers, free shore excursion credit, and free comprehensive beverage package for all guests, available during lunch and dinner, featuring dozens of vintage champagnes, premium wines, and international beers. (Shore excursion credit amounts vary by voyage length, from $600 up to $1,600 per stateroom.)

On the website, check out 691 cruises in 2023 and 2024, with sailings lasting nine days up to 35 days, from ports around the globe. The company has also released its 2025 collection with limited-time early booking savings (available until Dec. 31) featuring more than 100 voyages throughout Europe, Canada, New England, Alaska, and the South Pacific that include the “Simply MORE” amenities and two-for-one fares. Always-included amenities include gourmet dining with no reservation fee or cover charge at specialty restaurants; 24-hour room service; unlimited Wi-Fi; fitness classes; and more. 855-623-2642, www.oceaniacruises.com/special-offers/simply-more

The new Benson Toiletry Kit by State Bags can hold all your travel essentials. State Bags

EVERYWHERE:

STYLISH AND USEFUL TRAVEL DOPP KITS

Keeping your personal hygiene products organized when you travel is a breeze with the new Benson Toiletry Kit by State Bags. The zip-around tri-compartment kit can hold all your essentials — toothbrush, toothpaste, cosmetics, travel shampoo, conditioner, nail clippers, medicines, and more — in easy-to-view mesh slots and zippered compartments. If your hotel (or host’s guest bathroom) has limited counter space, a collapsible hanger top makes it easy to hook and hang. A water-resistant inner pouch conveniently snaps off when you want to travel light. It’s made of durable polyester and recycled materials that can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth. Available in more than a dozen bright solid colors and decorative patterns, including this travel writer’s fave, vintage airplanes. $65. Those who prefer a traditional, expandable Dopp kit can check out the Hart Toiletry Kit, available in three colors: black, olive, and latte. $78. https://statebags.com/products/laguardia-dopp-kit-printed-canvas-airplanes

