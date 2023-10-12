At Midnight Morning, it’s always a good time to gather

Why: For a friendly, neighborhood-y dinner with fellow guests of all ages and stripes. Plus: Sunday brunch!

Where to: Midnight Morning , the Birch Street bistro that took the place of the longtime Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale.

The backstory: Before opening Midnight Morning, owner Virginia Schubert worked in design but found herself increasingly drawn to hospitality. She turned this formerly dark and cozy space into a light, bright, modern dining room with gray and brick walls, colorful artwork, and vases of flowers along the communal dining island that separates the tables from the bar.

Farro and fresh herb salad. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to eat: The menu offers sophisticated comfort food with plenty of international flavors. The latest version invites guests to snack on fried pickles, chicken wings with harissa and lime, or smoked trout pate with fennel-onion relish and fried capers. There are plenty of salads: arugula and oranges with olives and fennel, farro and fresh herbs with eggplant, black garlic Caesar salad. Main dishes include roasted red pepper cavatelli, a burger, tofu-mushroom fried rice, and roast chicken with corn, black beans, and sweet potatoes. Children can have buttered pasta, chicken tenders, and other classic kids’ menu fare. For dessert: apple fritters or pumpkin-maple semolina cake.

Midnight Morning owner Virginia Schubert. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to drink: Midnight Morning has a list of creative house cocktails such as the margarita-esque Captain Crunch (made with corn liqueur) and the Honey Oats (a daiquiri topped with oat milk foam). There are also several zero-proof offerings. The wine list covers a range from orange wine to Lambrusco to Oregon pinot noir and beyond. Beer is mostly made in New England, in styles from all over: Konstantin, an Austrian-style Märzen from New Hampshire’s Schilling Beer Co.; Farmhouse from Idle Hands in Malden; Irish Stout from Lone Pine Brewing Co. in Maine.

The takeaway: Laidback and friendly, Midnight Morning could become a regular haunt for Rozzidents, neighbors, and visitors. It’s a welcome addition to Birch Street’s pedestrian plaza, with its outdoor seating, adjacent Distraction Brewing Co., and other nearby restaurants.

14 Birch St, Roslindale, 617-390-5830, www.midnightmorning.net. Appetizers $7-$16, entrees $20-$28, cocktails $14.

Pumpkin-maple semolina cake at Midnight Morning. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.