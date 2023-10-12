17-year-old arrested for allegedly attempting to steal fur coat at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing

A 17-year-old boy from Dorchester was arrested on robbery and firearm-related charges on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to steal a fur coat at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing, Boston police said.
The boy was arrested shortly before 4 p.m. and charged as a juvenile with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed robbery, police said in a statement.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Juvenile Court, the statement said.
Officers were called to recover a firearm from a shoplifting suspect at the Macy’s, located at 450 Washington St.
The boy attempted to steal a fur coat, according to the department store’s security staff, police said.
When security staff brought the boy to the holding area, he began to resist the staff, the statement said.
When one staff member noticed the boy had a firearm in his waistband, the “staff member quickly and safely secured the weapon” before police arrived, the statement said.
Police identified the firearm as a Springfield Armory XD with five live rounds of ammunition in the magazine that could hold nine rounds, the statement said.
