17-year-old arrested for allegedly attempting to steal fur coat at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing

A 17-year-old boy from Dorchester was arrested on robbery and firearm-related charges on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to steal a fur coat at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing, Boston police said.

The boy was arrested shortly before 4 p.m. and charged as a juvenile with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed robbery, police said in a statement.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Juvenile Court, the statement said.