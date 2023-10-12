The 21st New Hampshire Film Festival starts in Portsmouth

The New Hampshire Film Festival promises to bring at least a few good ones to screens in Portsmouth, for the event’s 21st iteration. It starts today and runs through Oct. 15, with a collection of shorts, feature length films, documentaries and animated works.

CONCORD, N.H. — There’s a particular joy of sitting in a dark room full of strangers, popcorn in hand, settling in to watch a new movie.

Since 2003, Gregg has been working to boost the film scene in New Hampshire. She had left a film job in New York City and decided to give Portsmouth a try.

“I got to this town and I said, you know what, I don’t know what I’m going to do for money, but this town needs a film festival and I’m going to find a way to make it happen,” she said.

Gregg said the event has evolved over the years, with attendance growing quickly. This year, event organizers anticipate around 10,000 people will visit the Seacoast to partake in the festival featuring over 100 films. Among them are movies from Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, and Tribeca, and some films that are premiering at this festival.

Gregg said the magic of the festival is that it brings films to life. Filmmakers attend the festival, too, mingling with attendees. There’s a three-day workshop for young filmmakers, and panels featuring comedians and producers.

And this film festival has a particular New Hampshire flavor. “It’s so unpretentious, unlike a lot of film festivals,” Gregg said.

This has been a strange summer for film, punctuated by the smash success of movies like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” and the months-long strike of Hollywood actors and writers.

The SAG strike will have an impact on the NH Film Festival. Actors who are part of the Actors Guild won’t be allowed to promote any of their current or past work. But Gregg said directors and producers will attend the festival and are free to have discussions around the films.

There are a few in particular Gregg is looking forward to. One is a documentary called “Invisible Nation” by Vanessa Hopes about the female president of Taiwan. She also recommends “The Whale,” a documentary by filmmaker and reporter David Abel about a lobster fisherman who got swallowed by a whale!

Abel is a contributing reporter for the Globe, and for a preview of the film, you can check out this segment from Globe TV.

You can see the full film festival schedule here, where you can also purchase passes and tickets.

