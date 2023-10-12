Four things to know about the Boston Public Schools facilities conditions assessment

“The data confirms what we already know,” Skipper said. “Our buildings are safe, but many are in terrible condition. Replacing or updating all of the building systems across our aging facilities would cost billions of dollars every year.”

Introducing the new dashboard to the public at a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Mary Skipper said the assessment underscores all the work the district needs, as envisioned in Mayor Michelle Wu’s multi-billion dollar project to renovate BPS campuses.

Boston Public Schools has rolled out a comprehensive review of its physical infrastructure, the long-awaited Facilities Condition Assessment. The assessment includes an online dashboard, which will be updated on an ongoing basis, as well as detailed snapshot reports on each school.

Here’s what to know about the assessment.

What is it?

The assessment examines essentially every building component in the district and scores schools from 0 to 100. The inspection company Bureau Veritas was hired to visit each building, evaluate the equipment, assess whether the building conforms to modern educational methods, compare the amount of space to state and national standards, and measure the energy efficiency of the building’s operations.

The report boils each building down to an “overall building score,” which is a weighted average of four components: the facilities condition, modernization, space sufficiency, and energy efficiency. Scores range from 0 to 100, with the highest-scoring building, the brand new Boston Arts Academy, scoring 94 with perfect energy efficiency and modernization ratings. Roxbury Prep Charter School’s Lucy Stone building, which is owned by BPS, scored 17, the lowest of any building; the majority of its equipment is already past its expected useful life.

The assessment will also include a report on whether the district’s buildings comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, to be released later this month.

How will the FCA be used?

The assessment will help district leaders plan for new school buildings, renovations, mergers, and closures.

The assessment was launched in the spring of 2022 as part of the Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools, Wu’s school building project. It was incorporated in the state-mandated improvement plan Wu agreed to that June in order to avert a state takeover, as a precursor to the long-term facilities plan required by the end of 2023.

“This will not be the only data we use to make decisions about the future of our buildings,” Skipper said.

Other factors will include the needs of the district’s grade reconfiguration, switching schools to serve either grades K-6 or 7-12; the rollout of inclusive classrooms where students with disabilities learn alongside general education students; and even academic outcomes. The assessment measures Boston’s school buildings against various technical standards, but says nothing about whether the buildings fit the precise visions local leaders have for them.

The assessment will also guide shorter-term maintenance and repair work.

What will it take to modernize Boston’s schools?

The most heavily weighted component of the overall building scores is the “modernization score,” which evaluates whether the building meets modern standards, how difficult it would be to renovate the building, and how costly renovations would be compared to replacement.

The average assessed building scored just 43 percent on compliance with modern standards. But in most cases, renovations appear feasible, according to factors like the condition of the foundation and the amount of space available. The average cost efficacy score was 74 percent, meaning much-needed renovations would cost about one-quarter as much as a new building.

What else did the assessment find?

Classrooms compliant with state and national standards for space per student: 51 percent. (The district is working on its own design standards.)

Total rooms evaluated for space sufficiency: 16,306

Square footage of district buildings: 10,976,406

District average energy efficiency score: 29%

Least efficient types of equipment: Irrigation, plumbing, and utility metering.

