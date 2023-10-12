Boston research aims to tell stories of enslaved people

For centuries, their stories and those of other enslaved people in Boston were little more than dates of events etched in dusty probate records and other aged documents. But through a new city initiative, researchers hope to learn more about them, part of an effort to build what is believed to be the first public database of its kind in the country: a city-commissioned record of people who were enslaved in the pre-abolition era in Boston.

Another enslaved Black woman, Rose Hill, married a man named Simon Purchase in a court ceremony on May 15, 1712. Five years later, she married a different man, Mingo Caesar, in a ceremony before the very same judge.

Eleanor Pollow was an enslaved Black woman in 17th-century Boston. She became a member of the First Church in Boston in 1696, and saw her seven children baptized there over a 10-year period.

The database, which is now posted on the city’s website, lists 2,357 Black and Indigenous people enslaved in Boston between 1641 and 1783, the year Massachusetts abolished slavery. And researchers believe that number is only a fraction of what they can ultimately compile.

“These are everyday people whose stories have gotten essentially erased,” said Lauryn Sharp, a projects archeologist for the city. “It’s important for us to go after those types of things, and lift those up when we can.”

City archeologists and historians driving the effort hope the information will assist people who are researching their own family history, while giving the general public more insight into the lives of enslaved people in early Boston history, beyond the better known names of Phillis Wheatley and Prince Hall.

The database could also serve as a resource for city officials as they study the lasting effects of the trans-Atlantic slave trade on Black Bostonians, and the possibility of paying out local reparations, including determining who might qualify. Last month, a city reparations task force released a request for proposals to research the history and legacy of slavery in Boston.

A Boston spokesperson said collaboration among city departments will help “in delivering the historical [reparations] report and in building the crucial infrastructure for our city to engage with and reckon with the full history of Boston in a way that truly hasn’t been done before.”

The idea for the public database came in 2020, when the city archeology department began designing an exhibit on slavery in Boston. Joe Bagley, Boston’s chief archeologist, said his department wanted to devote a portion of the exhibit to enslaved people’s names, but he knew the work in identifying them could be cumbersome.

“It really comes down to page-by-page transcription. . . . It’s not like there’s some one document that says, ‘Here’s a list of the enslaved people of this neighborhood,’ ” Bagley said. Their names “are just tucked into records.”

The department combed through probate records for Boston proper and Dorchester, which then was a separate town (other neighborhoods may be studied in the future), and noted each time an enslaved person was mentioned. The city archeologists also incorporated previous research discovered by local historians Aabid Allibhai, Jared Ross Hardesty, and Wayne Tucker.

Sharp then analyzed the combined work “line by line,” eliminating any duplicates. By cleaning the data, Sharp saw people’s names appear in different types of records multiple times.

“You can see people’s life phases all the way through,” she said.

The city published the initial database on its website in June, timed with the opening of the “Slavery in Boston” exhibit in Faneuil Hall.

The database includes information gleaned from wills, inventories, marriage documents, death records, and court proceedings, and also incorporates records from Boston’s oldest churches, including baptism and burial certificates, and church attendance and membership lists. Each person is listed by their recorded race, sex, exact description in the record, and town where they were enslaved. If available, the full name of the enslaver is also listed.

Allibhai, whose discovery of the identities of at least 58 enslaved Black and Indigenous people enslaved by white parishioners of the First Church in Roxbury was included in the city’s database, said future research could focus on runaway and slave sale ads in newspapers, personal correspondence, and bills of sale.

When Boston announced the creation of the exhibit, Tucker, a historian behind the Eleven Names Project, an online platform that shares stories of enslaved people in Massachusetts, provided information he discovered in church and vital records, thanks in part to a grant from the Northeast Slavery Records Index, an online repository of records identifying enslaved people in the region. Tucker said some of the enslavers had well-known surnames, such as Bowdoin, Davenport, Holbrook, Lechmere, and Maverick, that now grace locations and landmarks all around Massachusetts.

“Open up a map and look at the street names,” Tucker said. “Those are the same people that show up as enslavers.”

Jared Ross Hardesty, an associate history professor at Western Washington University who’s written about slavery in Boston, said the records can help decipher details of enslaved people’s everyday lives, and tell of the prevalence of slavery in Colonial Boston. For example, Boston probate records list Pompey, an enslaved Black 14-year-old boy, in the 1759 inventory of Thomas Fleet. Fleet left Pompey to his son, Thomas Fleet Jr., a printer who taught the youth his own trade. From this record, Hardesty said, people can imagine Pompey working at the printing press, circulating materials at the brink of the American Revolution.

“Using those kinds of contextual clues, you can kind of build out a little bit of a kind of life story around an enslaved person,” he said.

Researchers hope the information could also help the descendants of enslaved people find their familial roots.

Evelyn McDowell, founder and board president of Sons and Daughters of the United States Middle Passage, works with African Americans trying to document their family history. She said that while the database is a great step, it has limited functionality that makes it hard for people to do research; creating an accessible search menu, similar to a library catalog, would help people who aren’t spreadsheet savvy.

“This is so far ahead of so many places,” McDowell said, ”but they need to go the extra step and . . . make it easy for people.”

As the city continues to build the database and study reparations, it could face public criticism over how and whether genealogy research should be used to determine who qualifies for compensation.

California, for instance, has recommended creating a branch to “support potential reparations claimants by providing access to expert genealogical research to confirm reparations eligibility.”

But some reparations advocates caution about using lineage to slavery, because tracing ancestry before the Civil War can be complicated. Also, that approach could exclude generations of Black Americans who’ve suffered from harms that occurred after slavery was abolished, such as redlining and Jim Crow laws.

Briayna Cuffie, a racial equity adviser with Reparations 4 Slavery, an online portal for people researching reparations, said the database could at the very least offer an often-overlooked form of justice: public information about the ancestors who paved the way for people living today.

“It’s not just about monetary repair,” Cuffie said. “Free and easy access to information and documents that note the Black population is reparations.”

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.