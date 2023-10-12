Cambridge firefighters rescue resident from 3-alarm fire

Three Cambridge firefighters rescued a resident who was trapped on the third floor of a burning apartment building using ground ladders Thursday morning, according to the fire department.
The fire broke out at 249 Garden St. at about 6:47 a.m., Cambridge fire said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The address is for part of the Briston Arms apartment complex.
Firefighters encountered fire and smoke when they arrived and three alarms were quickly sounded. They used deck guns and hand lines stretched inside the building to suppress the blaze, the department said.
They determined that a person was trapped in heavy smoke conditions on the third floor. They quickly put up two ladders and rescued the person.
The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A second resident was also treated and taken to the hospital.
“Thanks to the rapid, coordinated attack, the fire was quickly contained & extinguished while residents were evacuated,” the department said on X. “Unfortunately several people have been displaced & 2 were treated & transported to medical facilities.”
The cause is under investigation, the fire department said.
